Who Was Edith Pretty And Who Portrays Her In The Recently Released 'The Dig' Movie?

Netflix movie The Dig revolves around the story of Edith Pretty played by Carey Mulligan. The story is based on the life of a self-taught archaeologist who finds artefacts in her estate in Sutton Hoo. The film is directed by Simon Stone.

According to the National Trust website, which runs the Sutton Hoo site as a tourist attraction, The Dig is based on a novel written by John Preston. The plot follows the true story of the 1939 excavation of an Anglo-Saxon burial ship at Burton Hoo, the archaeological discovery at this location is considered as one of history's most significant finds. The Dig's cast includes Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes, and Monica Dolan in main roles.

Who was Edith Pretty in The Dig movie?

The role of Edith Pretty in the film is portrayed by British actress Carey Mulligan. Her debut in Hollywood happened with the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice in a supporting role. She was later known for her portrayal in drama series like Bleak House (2005) and a TV film called Northanger Abbey (2007). Mulligan's Broadway debut with Anton Chekhov's play called The Seagull was highly praised by the critics. She is also known for her role in films like An Education, Never Let Me Go, Drive and Shame. She also featured in The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis, Broadway's Skylight, Collateral and Wildlife. However, it was her role in Emerald Fennell's thriller Promising Young Woman that got her universal fame.

Who was Edith Pretty?

According to bustle website, Edith Pretty was a wealthy widow with a vast inherited property. She is known to have hired an amateur excavator named Basil Brown to dig up her fields. This occurred just before England went to war with Germany. During this time the archaeologists of the country were busy protecting England's museums. Edith Pretty, along with Basil Brown, is known to have unearthed treasures from the 7th century. As reported on the British Museum website, apart from being a self-taught archaeologist, Edith Pretty also served with the Red Cross during World War I, worked as a magistrate, and accompanied her father to archaeological sites in Egypt and Pompeii.

Edith Pretty was born in 1883 who came from a wealthy family and inherited the Sutton Hoo estate. She married Frank Pretty after her father passed away. Frank Pretty, Edith's husband however died due to stomach cancer when Edith's son Robert was just 4 years old. In July 1937, Edith met Vincent Redstone, a local historian, who spoke about burial mounds on her estate, which she became increasingly curious about. She along with Basil Brown, which is played by actor Ralph Fiennes in the movie The Dig, worked on the excavation of The Great Ship Burial.

