Where Was 'The Undoing' Filmed? Details About Shooting Locations Of Miniseries

The Undoing is an American psychological thriller series. The miniseries is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The makers dropped the miniseries on October 25, 2020, on HBO. It features Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the lead roles. The series is written and produced by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier. A lot of people have been wondering about The Undoing filming locations and have been curious to know where was The Undoing filmed. For all the people who are confused about The Undoing shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was The Undoing filmed?

From the looks of the trailer of The Undoing, the show has been shot in several parts of the urban city. It also features some scenes in the courtroom and lavish houses. A lot of scenes have been taken outside while the scenes at court and houses seem to be shot inside the studio. The Undoing series has been filmed in several parts of USA. According to IMDb, the show is shot in New York City, USA. The popular city has been the central location for many TV shows and movies over the years. A lot of scenes have been shot in New York’s Kingston too. Movies like The Brass Teapot, Growing Up Smith, Down To The Bone among others have been filmed at Kingston. The movie is shot around the New York area like Port Ewen, Esopus, Ulster etc. Here is a look at The Undoing shooting locations.

Also Read | Where Is Tucker Carlson Tonight Filmed? Is The Show Broadcasted Live?

Also Read | Snakes In The City: Take A Look At The Location Where The Exciting Show Is Filmed

The Undoing filming locations

Also Read | Where Was 'One Royal Holiday' Filmed? Here Are Main Shooting Locations

Also Read | Where Is Jingle Bell Bride Filmed? Read To Know About The Film's Exotic Locations

About The Undoing

From the looks of the trailer, The Undoing seems like a murder mystery. The trailer starts with subtle flirting of Hugh Grant with Nicole Kidman. As the trailer progresses, the show promises to deliver several twists and turns. The Undoing review has also been mostly positive and Nicole Kidman's performance is also being praised by critics as well as the audience. The series follows the story of a rich family and how their lives take a dramatic turn after a murder. The series also shows the lengths that a rich family will go to for hiding their secrets. Here is a look at The Undoing trailer.

Image Credits: Nicole Kidman trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.