'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Actor John Sessions Passes Away At The Age Of 67

Scottish actor and comedian John Sessions, best known for his role on the UK version of Whose Line is it Anyway, passed away at his home in South London on Monday. John Sessions agency confirmed the news with Variety that the actor passed away at the age of 67. John Sessions also appeared on several other British comedy shows including I Got News For You, QI, Stella Street and Spitting Image.

John Sessions passes away at 67

John Sessions appeared on a wide variety of TV shows and films from the year the 1980s to the 2010s. He was born on January 11, 1953 in Ayrshire, Scotland and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. He studied alongside director Kenneth Branagh and the two worked together on Henry V in 1989 and Five Children and It in 2004.

As reported by Variety, in the late 1980s, John Sessions was a part of the cast of the original radio broadcast of the comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway. He performed alongside fellow regular cast member Stephen Fry, a rotating panel of comedian and host Clive Anderson. John Sessions also became a recurring cast member in the second and third season of the show, before departing the series ahead of the fourth season in 1992.

John Sessions also has shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, Shameless and Outlander to his credits. He played two former Prime Ministers, Harold Wilson in 2010 film Made in Dagenham and Edward Heath in The Iron Lady in 2011. His other film credits include Loving Vincent, Florence Foster Jenkins and Mr Holmes, in which he played Mycroft Holmes, the elder brother of famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

Many of John Sessions celebrity friends paid tribute to him. His friend Ronni Ancona paid tribute to him and told Telegraph that he was a rare commodity, a towering intellect who was able to translate his vast intelligence into highly-accessible unadulterated comedy. Speaking about his performances, she said watching him was like watching a high-wire act without a net- the equivalent of chomping into a dangerous Japanese fish.

