Where Is 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' Filmed? Check Out Studio Names And Locations

Whose Line Is It Anyway is a long-running comedy television show that used to air on ABC and now airs on The CW network. The show is based on a British reality series of the same name. From August of 1998 to December of 2007, the series aired on the ABC network with Drew Carey as the host. After a brief hiatus, Whose Line Is It was revived on the CW Network, this time hosted by Aisha Tyler.

The show is still going on and its 17th season is set to begin filming this year. Whose Line Is It Anyway is all about fun games of improvisational comedy between four performers. Three of the performers, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, and Wayne Brady, are series regulars and feature on the show to this day. The fourth performer is usually a guest. Here is a look at where Whose Line Is It Anyway was filmed.

Where is Whose Line Is It Anyway filmed?

Also Read | 'Into The Labyrinth' 2019 Explained: What Is The Plot Of Donato Carrisi's Thriller?

The original American remake that ran from August of 1998 to December of 2007 was filmed at Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Specifically, the entire show was shot inside the Raleigh Studios, at 5300 Melrose Avenue, Hollywood. The revival show is also filmed in Hollywood. The new studio used for the CW version is CBS Studio Center, in LA.

Also Read | Sandra Bullock To Star & Produce 'The Lost City Of D'; Ryan Reynols In Talks For Male Lead

Whose Line Is It Anyway tests the performers' improvisational comedy skills. Each performer has to make a character, scene, and sometimes, even songs on the spot. The theme of the improvisational challenge is either set up by the host or is selected by the episode's live audience.

Also Read | Bella Hadid Recreates 'KUWTK's' 'wasted' Scene On 24th B'day; Kylie Jenner Says 'iconic'

The host of the show even awards points, however, these points are given at random based on whether the host finds the act funny. These points have no real meaning or value and are given just as a part of the joke. The host may also select one or more "winners" for the episode. Once again, this winner is chosen at random and the win does not depend on points. The 'prize' usually involves performing another improve act with the host.

Also Read | What Happened To Tovino Thomas? Read Details About The Actor's Injury

[image source: @cwwhoseline Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.