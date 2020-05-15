Last Updated:

'Supernatural' Fans Can Expect To Get A Proper Season 15 Finale By The End Of 2020

Supernatural fans can now expect a proper finale for its season 15. Makers confirmed that Season 15 finale will be released in the fourth quarter of 2020. Read

Sahil Mirani
Supernatural

The Supernatural makers have now announced that they are going to give their fans a late series finale. The series stars popular face of the film industry including Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. Reportedly, makers had to stop their ongoing production process for the final episodes of season 15. The production had to shut down because of the lockdown that has been imposed. They are planning to return with new episodes along with the proper series finale in the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Makers have decided to deliver a late finale for Supernatural season 15

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that Supernatural already has five episodes shot and waiting on post-production. Reportedly, they are planning to resume production of the final two episodes only when the studio and producers think it’s safe to start shooting again. No official statements have been given about the start dates of the shoot. Supernatural’s executive producer, Andrew Dabb shared a Tweet of his handle to reveal that the fans are surely going to get a proper finale for Supernatural

Mark Pedowitz also said that hoped they production will begin in late summer and early fall. He also mentioned that if not, they will become very flexible and rearrange their schedule in order to complete the Supernatural finale. He said that they all wanted to end 15 years the right way. In order to fulfil that, they feel it is important to complete the shoot of these two episodes just in the right way, the way they had hoped to do them. He ended the conversation by saying that they are going to just wait it out and seem to be very much attached to this.

The CW Fall 2020 schedule

  • Monday
  1. 8-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? 
  2. 9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us
  • Tuesday
  1. 8-9 p.m. Swamp Thing
  2. 9-10 p.m. Tell Me a Story
  • Wednesday
  1. 8-8:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories
  2. 8:30-9 p.m. Dead Pixels
  3. 9-10 p.m. Coroner
  • Thursday
  1. 8-9 p.m. Supernatural
  2. 9-10 p.m. The Outpost
  • Friday
  1. 8-9 p.m. World's Funniest Animals
  2. 9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us 
  • Sunday
  1. 8-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion 
  2. 9-10 p.m. Pandora

