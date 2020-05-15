'Supernatural' Fans Can Expect To Get A Proper Season 15 Finale By The End Of 2020

The Supernatural makers have now announced that they are going to give their fans a late series finale. The series stars popular face of the film industry including Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. Reportedly, makers had to stop their ongoing production process for the final episodes of season 15. The production had to shut down because of the lockdown that has been imposed. They are planning to return with new episodes along with the proper series finale in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Also Read | 'Grey’s Anatomy' Producer Reveals Two Storylines Cut From Season 16 Due To Early Finale

Also Read | 'Supernatural', 'Modern Family' And Other Shows' Current Status; Read To Know More

Makers have decided to deliver a late finale for Supernatural season 15

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that Supernatural already has five episodes shot and waiting on post-production. Reportedly, they are planning to resume production of the final two episodes only when the studio and producers think it’s safe to start shooting again. No official statements have been given about the start dates of the shoot. Supernatural’s executive producer, Andrew Dabb shared a Tweet of his handle to reveal that the fans are surely going to get a proper finale for Supernatural.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when.") — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Supernatural Producer Andrew Dabb Promises Fans 'special Treats' During The Show's Haitus

Mark Pedowitz also said that hoped they production will begin in late summer and early fall. He also mentioned that if not, they will become very flexible and rearrange their schedule in order to complete the Supernatural finale. He said that they all wanted to end 15 years the right way. In order to fulfil that, they feel it is important to complete the shoot of these two episodes just in the right way, the way they had hoped to do them. He ended the conversation by saying that they are going to just wait it out and seem to be very much attached to this.

The CW Fall 2020 schedule

Monday

8-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? 9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. Swamp Thing 9-10 p.m. Tell Me a Story

Wednesday

8-8:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories 8:30-9 p.m. Dead Pixels 9-10 p.m. Coroner

Thursday

8-9 p.m. Supernatural 9-10 p.m. The Outpost

Friday

8-9 p.m. World's Funniest Animals 9-10 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Sunday

8-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion 9-10 p.m. Pandora

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Spookiest Horror-supernatural Films That Terrified His Fans

Also Read | The Turning Ending: Here Is An Explanation Of How The Supernatural Horror Movie Ends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.