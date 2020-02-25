Why Did Steve Harvey Leave Little Big Shots? Fans Shocked As Melissa McCarthy Replaces Him

Steve Harvey is considered a legendary comedian in Hollywood. The artist hosted NBC’s Little Big Shots for around four years but in May 2019, he was suddenly removed from the show and was replaced by Melissa McCarthy. The news shocked many as they wondered what happened and why was Steve fired. Read to know more.

Was Steve Harvey fired from Little Big Shots?

Little Big Shots is an American variety television series co-created and produced by Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. The series features children demonstrating talents and engaging in conversations with the host. The show has aired three seasons and a total of 34 episodes to date, featuring Harvey as the host.

Steve Harvey has anchored the show since it premiered in March 2016. But the network replaced the comedian with Melissa McCarthy in May 2019, nearly a year after the third season finished airing. The news came with the announcement of the show being renewed for a fourth season.

According to reports, the network wanted a totally new aspect so they brought in McCarthy. In an interview with a news portal, Paul Telegdy, co-chair of NBC Entertainment, talked about the decision. He said that it is a real refresher for a brand that has done very well for them. Praising the new host, Telegdy stated that McCarthy is an incredible performer and comedian. He said that she will bring a completely fresh perspective to the show.

As per reports, Steve Harvey did not know about being replaced on the show. The information came to him through the news portals. Prior to this, NBC axed Harvey’s talks show Steve and it was replaced with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The two news broke out around the same week, leaving Harvey to face two setbacks in a very short time. According to the news portal, the root cause is said to be the feud between NBCUniversal and Endeavor’s IMG Original Content, the company that produces Harvey’s talk show. Reportedly, NBC lost its ownership stakes in the talk show because of a deal Harvey struck with IMG, and the network was upset about that.

Now, Little Big Shots is set to premiere its fourth season on February 24, 2020. Melissa McCarthy would be seen as the new host on the show and many are waiting to see how it will go as a fresh anchor takes over the popular show.

