Miss Universe 2019: It's A Deja Vu As Steve Harvey Goofs Up With Names On Stage

Steve Harvey recently made all the viewers of Miss Universe 2019 nostalgic as he repeated another goof-up on the stage just as he did back in 2015. The actor who was hosting the Miss Universe beauty pageant reminded everyone of the Miss Universe 2015 occasion with his recent act. For those who are unaware, Steve wrongfully declared Miss Colombia as the winner but soon he realized his mistake and went on to declare Miss Philippines as the actual winner of the pageant. Once again, this year, Steve got confused between Miss Philippines and Miss Malaysia. Harvey was announcing the winner of the national costume contest.

Steve Harvey announced Miss Philippines as the winner instead of Miss Malaysia

According to media reports, Steve announced Miss Philippines, Gazini Ganados as the winner. But the contestant who walked up to him was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon. Shweta went on to correct Harvey and he soon realized his mistake. However, he blamed the teleprompter as the main culprit. Reportedly Steve was quite angry and also called out to the management and the makers of the event. He said that he just read that in the teleprompter and the makers should quit doing such mistakes. He also added that this was the same thing that they did in the year 2015.

Malaysia wins the Best National Costume at #MissUniverse2019! However, Steve Harvey announced Philippines as the winner wrongly due to the teleprompter. This is for what you guys did to us at SEA Games. Karma pic.twitter.com/ANyEYcPouo — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) December 9, 2019

Steve poked fun at himself while hosting the event

Steve also took a jibe at himself due to his 2015 goof-up while hosting. He said he is hosting this event for the fifth time now. He added how everyone did not let go of his Miss Colombia mistake. He jokingly added that while some have forgiven him for that mistake, others have still not gotten over it. Recently, the bikini contestant of the pageant had one of the contestants falling on the runway due to the wet floor. Reportedly, Miss France is not the only one who seems to have taken an unexpected slip on the ramp. In a post shared by her, she says that she experienced the 'worst obsession' and that was falling on stage. "A lesson must be learned from each experience, and the lesson I draw from it is that falling and standing up is the very essence of a woman's life, the main thing is to move forward regardless of obstacles. If you fall 9 times raise 10 times and keep your head high!", the contestant wrote.

