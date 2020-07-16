Why Did Tom Bergeron Retire From 'Dancing With The Stars' After 15 Years?

Tom Bergeron, the most familiar faces on ABC has decided to bid farewell to Dancing With The Stars after being associated with the show for 15 years. The long-time host has been on the show since 2005 and featured in over 400 episodes. Tom had described working on the show to be an unexpected gift of his career. Erin Andrews, who has been Tom's co-host for the show since 2014 is also taking a permanent departure. Check out Tom Bergeron's tweet explaining his retirement from Dancing With The Stars below -

Also read: Kanye West Drops Out Of US Presidential Elections After Approximately Two Weeks

Tom Bergeron's tweet

Also read: Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Her Baby Bump On An Instagram Live Session With Followers

Though the exact reason behind his departure from the show has not been revealed, it is suspected the changing political climate in the USA may be influential in the decision taken. Last year, Bergeron had made the waves on the internet when he's shared his unhappiness towards former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appearing as a contestant on the show. Bergeron has been vocal about his political standpoint and told the producers that he hoped the next season of the show was joyful respite the exhausting political climate in the USA and urged them to not have any contestant on the show which could lead to divisiveness amid audience members.

Also read: Kanye West Filed Paperwork For November Ballot, Confirms Oklahoma State Election Board

It is expected that this time around too, the producers of the show will be betting on calling divisive contestants which leads attracting millions in viewership. In the co-statement released by ABC and BBC, it is written that Tom Bergeron leaves from the show with the sincere thanks and gratitude for his trademark charm which helped make the show a success. Bergeron is the only star to have hosted every season of Dancing With The Stars ever since its debut back in 2005.

Though the show has been a regular to top charts in the USA, its viewership has gradually lessened with last Fall's season finale attracting the show's smallest-ever audience for the final episode. Before being associated with Dancing With The Stars, Bergeron hosted shows like American's Funniest Videos and Hollywood Squares which ran from 1998 to 2004. It is rumoured that Tyra Banks will be hopping on the show as a host, though there hasn't been any official confirmation.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion Suffers Gunshot Wounds, Says 'incredibly Grateful To Be Alive'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.