'A Timeless Christmas' Cast: A List Of Actors And Roles They Play

A Timeless Christmas made it to the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2020, as a part of the Countdown To Christmas movies of 2020. The rom-com revolves around Megan and Charles, of which the latter has travelled from 1903 to 2020 to find out how is a 21st century Christmas celebrated. Read further ahead to find out who plays the on-screen Megan and Charles.

'A Timeless Christmas' Cast

Ryan Paevey as Charles Paevey

Ryan Paevey is seen playing Charles in the movie and has time-travelled from 1903 to 2020. The actor made his debut as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital, in December 2013 and gained instant fandom. His character’s death was one of the most mourned deaths through the soap when he left four years later.

The actor has been a part of several Hallmark Channel movies. He played Donovan Darcy in 2016’s Unleashing Mr. Darcy and then in the 2018 movie Marrying Mr Darcy. The actor was also a part of Harvest Love in the year 2017 and also the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick Hope At Christmas. He played Ted Cooper in From Friend To Fiance followed by Richard Belmont in A Summer Romance and Nick Perrelli in Christmas At The Plaza, in 2019. He also starred as Daniel O’Connor in the 2020 movie Matching Hearts.

Erin Cahill as Megan Turner

Erin Cahill stars in A Timeless Christmas as Megan Turner. The actor started her acting career with the series Power Rangers: Time Force in 2001 and played Jen. Her popular roles include in the shows Red Widow, Saving Grace and Freeride. She has also guest-starred in more than 30 TV shows including How I Met Your Mother, Law & Order: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, Monk and Supernatural among others.

She has also been a part of several Hallmark Television movies in the last few years. She played the role of Laurel Bishop in the 2016 movie Sleigh Bells Ring. Erin played Megan Gaper and Claire Hart in the 2018 films, Last Vermont Christmas and Love, Fall & Order respectively. Apart from A Timeless Christmas, she was also seen portraying Kelly McIntire in The Secret Ingredient in 2020.

Other Supporting Cast

Brandi Alexander was also seen in the movie in the role of Amber. The Canadian actor is best known for her appearances on Canada's Next Top Model and one of the case girls on Deal or No Deal Canada. The supporting cast also includes Zahf Paroo as Dan, Nelson Wong as Kenny Kwon, Michael St. John Smith as Greg Turner, Karen Kruper as Sharon Turner, Kerry James as Nathan Turner, Dean Redman as Sheriff Conway and David Bloom as Mayor.

