Why Was Erin Andrews Fired From 'Dancing With The Stars'? Fans Angry Over The Move

ABC’s dance reality show Dancing With The Stars is heading in a new direction with its 29th season. But as the show embarks on towards a new season, ABC has reportedly fired the show’s OG hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The moment the news of Andrews firing from the show broke, fans started questioning the reason for her departure from the show as its co-host.

Why was Erin Andrews fired?

The 20th season of Dancing With The Stars is witnessing some major changes. America’s Next Top Model’s producer and host Tyra Banks has joined the DWTS team. The OG supermodel has taken over the hosting duty for the brand new season of the show. But Tyra’s entry in the team also came with the exit of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Also read | Why Did Tom Bergeron Retire From 'Dancing With The Stars' After 15 Years?

Both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been fired as Dancing With The Stars’ hosts. This news came as a surprise for many fans and even for Bergeron and Andrews. Tom has been hosting the show since its inception in 2005. Whereas Erin Andrews first competed on the show in Season 10 and then started co-hosting with Tom since its Season 18 in 2014.

Both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews took to Twitter and talked about their departure from Dancing With The Stars. While talking about his journey with the show, Tom said that DWTS was the “most unexpected gift” of his career. He further continued and wrote that he will be always grateful for the lifelong friendships he made during his time on the show. Although Tom seemed grateful, it seemed as if he was also shocked about being fired from the show.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Also read | Tyra Banks Replaces Tom Bergeron As New Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars' 29th Season

Similar is the case with Erin Andrews’ departure from DWTS. The ex-contestant also thanked ABC and the entire Dancing With The Stars family in her tweet. She also mentioned and appreciated her co-host Tom Bergeron and said that she will always cherish her days on the DWTS set. No official reasons have been given by ABC for firing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. But DWTS fans do seem disappointed by ABC’s move for the show’s new season. Take a look at some of their tweets here.

Something is seriously wrong with the executives at ABC. If something ain't broke don't fix it. You and Tom are what keep the show running smoothly. You both make it look easy which I'm sure it's not. You'll both be fine but I'm pissed! — LauraBarclay (@BarclayLaura) July 14, 2020

You - were the reason I watched. You and Tom brought humor/compassion/ humanness to this show. I am devastated that @DancingABC would think they can do better. ❤️❤️❤️ — Katie Walsh Flanagan (@katieFlanAT) July 14, 2020

What in the WORLD was ABC thinking?? Or rather NOT thinking?? You two were the best. I cannot imagine DWTS without Tom Bergeron! Or Erin. Why! Why? Why? In these times of such uncertainty and changes, we need stability; something that provides some continuity! — Maggie Cornwell (@memcornwell) July 14, 2020

Also read | Maniesh Paul Shares Sad Part About Reality Shows Amid COVID-19, Says 'no Live Audience'

Also read | Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost The Role Of 'Thor' Due To His Dance Reality Show Appearance?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.