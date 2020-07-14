Maniesh Paul Shares Sad Part About Reality Shows Amid COVID-19, Says 'no Live Audience'

After a break of almost four months, the fans are all set to watch their favorite stars back on the small screen with fresh new episodes. With several television shows that have restarted work amid the ongoing global pandemic, the actors are expressing their views of resuming work and datils of the new safety protocols on the sets. Recently, Maniesh Paul who has started shooting for the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Camps, opened up about the precautions adopted on sets to the local media outlet.

Maniesh Paul shares shooting scenario amid COVID-19 safety protocol

Talking about the same, the actor and comedian reportedly revealed that a doctor has been deployed on the sets who checks the oxygen levels and temperature of the entire cast and crew at the entrance. Apart from this, there are certain other rules that the entire team has to follow which includes washing hands before entering the vanity van, as it's sanitised before use. The Mickey Virus also revealed that nowadays things have changed completely. The actor revealed that gone are those days when giving warm welcomes, hugs, and handshakes to people was something people did out of love. Maniesh further mentioned that everyone on the set is maintaining social distancing. While revealing the saddest part of shoot these days, Maniesh said that the cast has to be masked until the camera rolls, and secondly there is no live audience anymore.

Earlier, Maniesh Paul shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of his time on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs while restarting work. In the pictures, the actor can be seen clad in formal suits with a mask while abiding by the rules set by the government. In one of the pictures, the host and actor who is known for his on-time unch lines can be seen posing with his mask which had “HUSTLE” written on it. While captioning the post, the actor used his sense of humour and wrote that this is how he has adapted to the new normal and according to him this is the “Hustleiyat.” Maniesh felt happy to be back on the set after almost four months and he is excited to commence a new journey with “sanitized humour. Actress Mouni Roy was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wished him luck for the show. Apart from Mouni, actor, and comedian Gaurav Gera also wished with great luck and success for the show.

(Image credit: Maniesh Paul/ Instagram)

