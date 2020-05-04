Nick Jonas’s Workout Routine Will Motivate You To Remain Fit And Healthy

Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002 that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation.

Nick has around 29.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. Also, what fans must be aware of is that Nick Jonas is a total fitness freak. He has often taken up to his social media to share his workout routine with his fans.

Nick Jonas’s workout routine

Nick Jonas has taken to social media to share his workout routine. The routine consists of exercises focus on the core work of your body. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Nick has also revealed that the singer undergoes a heavy workout session before his stage performances and special public appearances.

Reportedly, Nick Jonas’s dietician revealed the diet plan of the star in an interview earlier. Nick Jonas has specific things that he consumes on a normal day. She also revealed that Nick is a Type 1 diabetic.

Breakfast

1 egg and 3 egg whites with sautéed spinach and mushroom. Serve with ½ cup oatmeal and 1 tbsp coconut oil

2 chicken sausage patties, 1 cup sweet potato hash, 2 tbsp ghee

4 slices turkey bacon, 2 slices toast, 2 tbsp almond butter

Lunch

Turkey sandwich, 4 oz sliced turkey, 2 slices bread, spinach tomato, mustard and 2 slices cheese

Chicken salad: 4 oz chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, ½ avocado, and vinaigrette dressing. Serve with 1 small sweet potato

Fish taco: 4 oz sliced cod 2 tortillas, lettuce, tomato, 2 oz shredded cheese

PM Snack

1 oz almonds and 1 cup baby carrots

Dinner

4 oz buffalo burger, 1 cup sweet potatoes, side salad with 2 tbsp vinaigrette

4 oz chicken, 1 cup black beans, 2 cups steamed broccoli with 2 oz feta cheese

4 oz ground turkey, 1 cup spaghetti squash with 2 tbsp pesto sauce,1 cup shredded carrots

4 oz salmon, 1 cup quinoa, 2 cups roasted cauliflower puree with 2 tbsp olive oil

