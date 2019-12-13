Deepika Padukone Reveals The Makeup Technique She Absolutely Hates; Here's The Reason

Deepika Padukone is one of the most in-demand actors of Bollywood, having bagged several Best Actor awards for her films like Padmaavat, Piku, and Ram Leela. She made a grand debut opposite Bollywood’s king, Shah Rukh Khan, in Om Shaanti Om, for which she received awards for best female debutant that year. Deepika has done over thirty films in her Bollywood career so far and one international film with Vin Diesel. She is a critically acclaimed actor and has been actively involved in spreading awareness about mental illness.

Although the actor faced a stagnancy in her career for a while, she rose back to her pedestal and has been getting critical acclamations as well as love from her fans ever since. Apart from acting, Deepika has always been able to impress everyone with her sense of fashion. The actor has earned a reputation of being able to rock any outfit and receive appreciation from fashion enthusiasts.

The makeup trick Deepika hates

In the Bollywood industry, when someone is regarded as a fashion icon, they are given that pedestal considering their fashion sense, hairstyling, and makeup. Despite being a fashion icon, Deepika seems to wish to change a few things about makeup techniques and she talked about one thing in particular that she hates. In an interview with a leading media portal, the actor said that she does not like to cover herself up in foundation. She said that she becomes very conscious if her makeup is cakey and prefers to show her freckles, pigmented skin, or any discolouration if there may be any.

Later, Deepika’s makeup artist, too, spilt some beans about Deepika's makeup. She told an entertainment portal that the actor likes the ‘no-makeup’ look more. She revealed that Deepika is someone who likes to do her eyebrows by herself and that she has not touched the actor’s eyebrows for two years now. She also told the entertainment portal that Deepika loves natural warm tone colours and her go-to look consists of red lipsticks and warm blush tones.

On the work front, Deepika has an upcoming movie, Chhapaak, lined up. It is a movie about an acid attack survivor – Laxmi. The trailer of this movie recently got released and took the internet by a storm.

