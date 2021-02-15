Will Eubank To Direct Upcoming Paranormal Activity Reboot; Producers To Remain Same

Paranormal Activity is a horror film franchise which consists of 6 films in total. According to the Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Will Eubank is all set to make the reboot of the film franchise. The producers of Paranormal activity films will also be returning for the Paranormal Activity reboot. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming reboot film.

Will Eubank to direct Paranormal Activity reboot?

Paranormal Activity is all set to make a comeback. Will Eubank to became popular for his Kristen Stewart film will be seen directing the horror thriller. Writer Christopher Landon who wrote the second, third and fourth parts will be seen writing the Paranormal activity reboot film. He will also be the executive producer of the film along with Steven Schneider. It will also witness Jason Blum of Blumhouse and Oren Peli producing the film. They had also produced the original film series.

The film series was created by Peli in 2007 and ran for almost a decade in 6 different parts. The Paranormal Activity cast is huge and features actors like Katie Featherston, Chloe Csengery, Micah Sloat, Sprague Grayden, Molly Ephraim, Aiden Lovekamp, Jessica Tyler Brown, Vivis Cortez and many more. The Paranormal activity plot revolves around a family who is haunted by a demon who stalks and terrifies them. The demon manages to murder several members of the family along with other visitors. The filmmakers had used production cameras set up and made use of security cameras to present some parts of the films as footages.

In June 2019, Paramount pictures had revealed that the seventh instalment called the Future was being developed. The film was to be released in March 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot was delayed and the film is now expected to release on March 4, 2020. In the last film Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension released in 2015, the family discovers a unique video camera that showcases supernatural happenings taking place around them. The new film is said to continue from there with a new revelation. The cast of the upcoming film hasn't been revealed yet but is said to have some fresh faces.

