Will Ewan McGregor Reprise His Role As Obi-Wan Kenobi In 'Andor'?

Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi in a brand-new Rogue One prequel series. McGregor played the younger version of the Jedi in several Star Wars prequel films. Apart from starring in the new Disney+ Series titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor might also portray Obi-Wan in Rogue One's prequel series titled Andor.

Ewan McGregor to reprise Obi Wan in Rogue One prequel series?

Star Wars is one of the most successful movie franchises in the world. Over the years, Stars Wars makers have produced several prequel films, focusing on several timelines. After the success of Disney+’s Mandalorian, Star Wars makers are investing in several prequel films and series. The latest being the Cassidy Andor origin story titled Andor.

Also read | Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Disney Plus Casts Ex 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Indira Varma

Movieweb’s latest report suggests that Obi-Wan Kenobi might soon be seen in this brand-new series. Ewan McGregor might reprise his role as Obi-Wan in Andor. As mentioned earlier, Andor will focus on Cassian Andor’s backstory. Cassian Andor was first seen in Rogue One as a rebellious pilot. Andor worked for the Rebel Alliance in the anthology film and was on a mission to steal the plans of destructive weapons from the Empire. But in the end, the Rebel Alliance crew sacrifices themselves and hands over the plans to Princess Leia. Cassian Andor also dies in the mission. So, it will be interesting to see how Andor’s character is revived and how his backstory is explored.

Also read | 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Gets A Release Date, Disney Plus Makes Official Announcement

Obi-Wan Kenobi series details

Obi-Wan Kenobi first appeared in A New Hope. The role of the master Jedi was portrayed by Alec Guinness back then. The fan favourite character even went on to win an Oscar nomination for the same. The character became a cult classic when George Lucas reintroduced him in Stars Wars and Ewan McGregor took on the role of the Jedi.

As mentioned earlier, Ewan McGregor will be essaying the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ miniseries of the same name. According to Deadline’s report, Indian origin actor Indira Varma has joined the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Apart from Indira Varma and Ewan McGregor, Disney+’s series Obi-Wan Kenobi will also star Hayden Christensen. But other details about this project are still under wraps.

Also read | Tom Holland Gave Auditions For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' But Ruined It, Know How

Also read | Where Was 'Attack Of The Clones' Filmed? Check Out The Star Wars Film's Shooting Location

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.