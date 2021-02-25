'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Gets A Release Date, Disney Plus Makes Official Announcement

Disney Plus shows like The Mandalorian and Clone Wars: The Final Season have sparked an interest in the world of Star Wars after the disappointing sequel trilogy. The Mandalorian has been a big hit with fans worldwide and Disney Plus has since then announced a bunch of Star Wars shows, including The Bad Batch. Read on to find out more about The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch Release Date

The Bad Batch are a group of rogue clone soldiers that first debuted in the final season of the Clone Wars. The group became an instant fan favourite and many petitions for a standalone Bad Batch series were started by the fans. Disney finally caved in and announced The Bad Batch animated series a while back. Fans now have a definite release date for the show - May 4, 2021. The first episode of the show will air on May 4 and the second on May 7.

The Bad Batch follows the adventures of the elite experimental clones, who all have certain powers that regular clones do not possess. These powers make The Bad Batch a very dangerous group of soldiers. The Bad Batch finds itself in the middle of a war-torn galaxy, immediately after the events of the Clone Wars. They have to navigate through the galaxy taking on dangerous missions and doing their best to survive. You can take a look at The Bad Batch Trailer below.

Do The Bad Batch Have Inhibitor Chips?

As shown in The Clone Wars, inhibitor chips are placed inside of every clone soldier's mind at the time of their birth. However, during the events of Order 66, when the Empire used the chips to control the clones, the Bad Batch were seemingly unaffected by the effects of the inhibitor chips. Popular fan theories say that the Bad Batch were so different from the regular clones and also very independent, that the chips failed to make an impact on their brains. Another theory states that they are genetically different from regular clones because of their powers which makes them immune to the effects of the inhibitor chips that were specifically made to target the clones.

