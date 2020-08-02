Will Smith-Jaden Smith & Other Real Life Father-son Duos Who Acted In Movies Together

Hollywood actors who have equally popular sons have many times featured in the same film together. Many actors have waited for the right time and film to come in their way so that they could do a film together. Below we have listed a few such popular father-son pair who shared screen-space in reel life for successful film ventures-

Here are some popular real-life father and sons duo that acted in films together-

Jaden Smith and Will Smith

In the year 2020, Jaden Smith and Will Smith featured in the film Men in Black II together. This father-son duo appeared in three films to date. After 2002, this duo portrayed the lead in 2006’s "The Pursuit of Happyness”. Jaden Smith starred alongside his famous dad in this film and reports say that the father had fun watching his son having fun on the set. The third film was ‘After Earth’ in which Jaden Smith and Will Smith featured together.

Ben and Jerry Stiller

This comedy father-son duo, Ben and Jerry Stiller, have shared the screen in several films together. Ben and Jerry Stiller have appeared in four movies together. Jerry said in an interview with a leading daily that, his son always invited him and his wife on the sets of his film shooting, when he was working on a project. The four films in which they worked together were The Heartbreak Kid, Zoolander, Heavyweights, and Hot Pursuit. Jerry Stiller died in May 2020.

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas have appeared in one film to date. The popular father-son duo featured in the film “It runs in the Family” in the year 2003. In an interview with a media portal, Michael Douglas revealed that his father never wanted him to go into acting, and he was critical after watching his son's first performance, but the second time when he saw him acting, he said that he is wonderful. But, in the month of February of this year, after turning 100, Kirk Douglas told a leading daily that, he is proud of his son for not following his advice, as he initially wanted Michael to become a doctor.

