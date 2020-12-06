Will Smith And Sadhguru's Meeting Was Filled With Laughter And Vivid Perception; Watch

Actor Will Smith and spiritual leader Sadhguru’s meeting created a tremendous buzz online. Fans were stunned to know that the actor wanted his entire family to meet a spiritual person. Here’s a quick behind-the-scenes look at their private meeting:

In the video shared by Sadhguru himself, actor Will Smith can be seen saying, “I have been following him for a while, he wrote a wonderful book called ‘Inner Engineering’. I wanted my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with those who are not hooked on the material world". Daughter Willow Smith was also excited to meet him “I am ready to be enlightened”, she said.

ALSO READ| 'Life In A Year' Trailer Starring Jaden Smith & Cara Delevigne Out Now!

Upon watching Sadhguru step out from his motorcycle, donning a traditional ensemble, Willow Smith was left stunned. “Can’t believe he is crossing America on a motorcycle. That’s so cool!”, she added. Sharing laughter and smile, the Smith family warmly welcomed the spiritual leader. The Smith patriarch invited him saying, “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to enjoy this time with you. Post the family interacted with him, Sadhguru then went on to define suffering in his own terms.

In any area of life, those who are the most successful are always the most miserable people because they thought they got to the top of the world and the top of the world doesn’t feel like the top of the world. What happened yesterday they’re suffering today. Are you suffering life or your memory? You’re just suffering your memory. What may happen day after tomorrow you already suffer, you’re suffering your imagination! A vivid sense of memory and a fantastic sense of imagination this is what makes us who we are isn’t it?

ALSO READ| Jaden Smith Had Trouble Filming A Scene Due To His Upbringing, Reveals Director Mitja

Upon learning a vivid perception, the entire Smith family warmly accepted all the insights shared by him. Will Smith agree to what Sadhguru narrated and adding to the same he said, “You’re suffering your perception of all of those things". To which Sadhguru immediately replied saying, “You are a bad director of your own drama.” A laughing Will Smith agreed again, “Yes, exactly!”.

ALSO READ| Jada Pinkett Smith To Star In Netflix's 'Redd Zone' Based On True Story

In the BTS video, Willow Smith was also seen reading a few quotes of Sadhguru as they all sat down together. The spiritual expert also had something to say to Willow. “You stay wonderful! You never give up that you’re wonderful. Do not surrender your wonderfulness no matter who the hell does what! Let them do whatever!”, he added. Check out the video below:

ALSO READ| Raghavendra Varma Reveals What Inspired 'Bombhaat' & It Has A Will Smith Connection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.