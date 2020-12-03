Raghavendra Varma Reveals What Inspired 'Bombhaat' & It Has A Will Smith Connection

Raghavendra Varma is gearing up for the release of his latest venture, Bombhaat. It is a Telugu sci-fi film written by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by Vishwas Hannurkar. This film explores the relationship of a human and a humanoid, a concept which has not been previously explored in the Indian cinema. The director of the film has now revealed that this idea was inspired by the video in which Will Smith was rejected by Robot Sophia. Here is more of what the director said.

Bombhaat inspired by Robot Sophia rejecting Will Smith

According to a report by The Indian Express, director Raghavendra Varma elaborated the details of his film Bombhaat, which released on December 3. The film explores the relationship of a human and a humanoid, revealing it is basically a romantic comedy that has a touch of Sci-Fi to it.

Speaking more about the nature and other trivia of the film, Varma also revealed that Bombhaat was inspired by a video that he watched in which well-known actor Will Smith makes an effort to impress Robot Sophia, who holds a UAE citizenship, but she turns him down.

Raghavendra Varma believes that the film was made into a romantic comedy owing to the reason that the native audiences may not enjoy a film that only deals with robotics, and that he had to create a familiar plot to make the film more relatable. The director also revealed that as a kid, his favourite movie was Aditya 369, which was a sci-fi film revolving around a time machine. His fascination for sci-fi films is something that drove him to go ahead and make a film of his own.

The director of Bombhaat also revealed that there is a scene in which the humanoid repairs its own hand, and he believes that this movie has up-to-the-mark modern special effects, which will be enjoyed by the younger generation and fans of sci-fi films. This movie stars actors such as Chandini Chowdhary, Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead roles. Bombhaat is all set for a release on December 3 and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

