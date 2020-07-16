Will Smith's Marital Problems With Jada Pinkett Smith Worsened Due To Fame?

The power couple of Hollywood, Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's revealing conversations on Jada's Red Table Talk have been making headlines lately, especially Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' with singer August Alsina. Now, a weekly magazine revealed that making their marriage work was anything but easy for the celebrity couple. A source close to the family told the magazine that Will and Jada's marital problems were 'exacerbated' due to their fame and the Bad Boys actor felt the pressure to make their high-profile marriage work, amid separation.

Will felt 'more of the pressure' to make his marriage work with Jada

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith give major couple goals on social media, their marriage for one hasn't been all hunky-dory. The celebrity couple has had their fair share of struggles in their relationship. In last week's Red Table Talk, the couple revealed that they had briefly split up about four years ago, and during that time, Smith's wife found herself in "a different kind of entanglement" with the Song Cry singer August Alsina. Later, with some prodding from her husband, Pinkett Smith admitted that it was a relationship.

Now, a source told an American magazine that Will and Jada are two different people who're trying to make it, with constantly being in the public eye. Although the husband and wife have experienced their ups and downs, a friend close to Jada told the magazine that she never stopped loving Will. Her friend added saying she was the first person to admit that marriage is hard work and even when they weren't together, she would speak of her marriage as something special.

However, the pair eventually managed to find their way back together after rediscovering what made them happy as individuals. During their sit-down discussion, Jada also admitted that through that particular journey, she learned a lot about herself and was able to confront a lot of emotional maturities, emotional insecurity and was also able to do deep healing. She continued saying she came through and started to realize certain things about herself and her husband. The duo was eventually able to repair their relationship as Jada concluded saying they have really gotten to that new place of 'unconditional love' now.

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk below:

