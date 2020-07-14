Will Smith Said He Was 'retiring' From Making His Wife Jada Happy In A Resurfaced Video

Will Smith is one of the most-loved actors in Hollywood and over the years he has been quite open about his relationship and his journey with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. A few years ago, the couple had gone public with their brief separation. With the recent revelation that Jada romanced August Alsina during that period, a video of Will talking about his relationship with Jada on his Instagram story has resurfaced. In the video, Will Smith talks about him retiring from making his wife happy. Read here to know more.

Will Smith's emotional video resurfaces

The clip was taken in 2018, and it features the two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith talking about his marriage to Jada. The whole Instagram story was shared by Will Smith and was merged in a big video by a fan. In the video, he can be seen taking a selfie video while talking about his relationship. He expressed "I asked her what does she think is one of the biggest revelations that she had about love? She said, 'You cannot make a person happy.' And I thought that was a real deep idea," Will admits. "You can make a person smile. You can make a person feel good. You can make a person laugh. But whether or not a person is happy is deeply and totally and utterly out of your control". Take a look at the video here.

Then, the Men In Black actor said "I remember the day I retired. I literally said to Jada, 'That's it. I retire. I retire from trying to make you happy. I need you to go make yourself happy and just prove to me that it's even possible," he says. "And after we cracked the hell up, we started talking about how we came into this false romantic concept that somehow when we got married that we would become one. And we realized is that we were two completely separate people on two completely separate individual journeys and that we were choosing to walk our separate journeys together. Her happiness was her responsibility and my happiness was my responsibility".

"We decided that we were going to find our individual, internal private separate joy and then we were going to present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy. Not coming to each other begging with our empty cups out, demanding that she fill my cup and demanding that she meet my needs. It's unfair and it's kind of unrealistic and can be destructive to place the responsibility for your happiness on anybody other than yourself," added the Aladdin actor in the video.

In the recent episode of Red Table Talk, both Jada and Will were seen talking about their friendship and Jada and August's relationship. On the podcast, Jada confirmed that she had an "entanglement" with Alsina which was four and a half years ago. It was when she and Will were going through a bad time. After Jada confirmed it, Will agreed to it and said "I was done with your a**. I was done with you". Take a look at the podcast here.

