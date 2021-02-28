Will Smith Had The Chance To Attend MIT But Refused Due To THIS Particular Reason

A widely reported trivia about actor Will Smith is the fact that he turned down a scholarship to attend MIT or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. However, this fact is untrue as Will never landed a scholarship in the first place. According to multiple reports including IMDB, Will Smith admitted that he never really had any intention of getting into MIT. The actor knew from a very young age what he wanted out of life and thus was focused on his dream back then, according to Medium.com.

Will Smith had the chance to attend MIT but refused?

However, the report reveals that he got into a pre-engineering summer program at the time at MIT. The actor was admitted to the program but he never attended it. Instead, he was focused on being a rapper and hence did not want to go to college in the first place. The portal also revealed that Will had an impressive score sheet with amazing SAT scores that would get him into MIT. However, that wasn't Will’s plan and he thus stayed adrift from the idea of college.

It was also reported in the article that Will Smith’s mom knew certain officials at MIT at the time including the admissions officer which could made it easier for Will to get into MIT. Regardless the college also had a programme as they wanted more kids of colour to join and be part of their college. Therefore, the article stated that Will Smith himself admitted that he had a pretty good shot of getting into MIT if he chose to do so. However, being a rapper was his ambition due to which he let go of his chance of getting into MIT. However, the actor did attend high school and went to Overbrook High School.

Hence despite popular belief, Will Smith never really received any scholarship from MIT. He simply had impressive scores which possibly got him into college The actor also never attended the summer pre-engineering college which he was enrolled for as he focused on his career of being a rapper. Will Smith's decision would eventually work in his favour as he would go on to become a rapper for a short while before making his way into films. As a rapper too, Will Smith gained tremendous fame and won a number of accolades at the time.

