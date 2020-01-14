Will Smith's Net Worth: How Much Is The Acclaimed Actor Worth?

Will Smith has now come a long way after the Hancock actor launched a hit rap career along with Jeff Townes. He got his first big breakthrough in television in the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His 90s flick Bad Boys alongside Martin Lawrence was the movie from which he rose to fame.

He has worked on blockbuster films like Independence Day, Men In Black, Hancock, Gemini Man, Aladdin remake, Spies in Disguise, Pursuit Of Happyness and many more that have contributed to his net worth. In 2020, we may have two more of Will Smith's blockbuster movies titled Bad Boys For Life and King Richard, but take a look at the actor's net worth till 2019.

Will Smith's net worth

Reportedly, Will Smith's net worth was $350 Million in 2019 according to the 'wealthy gorilla' website and many other sources. His movies like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black, Wild Wild West, and Bad Boys have contributed to the millions of net worth that he has accumulated over time.

Between 1993 to 2019, Will has reportedly earned USD 200 million from his movies. His movie Men In Black 3 that released in 2013 earned him an upfront of $100 million. Will Smith earned a gross 20 per cent of his collections from the three movies Bad Boys 2, Hancock, and Pursuit of Happyness.

His recent movie Aladdin remake crossed over USD 1 Billion worldwide in 2019. It is said that he has earned the most collections of his life from these four movies.

Will Smith Box Office collections in 2019

According to reports, Aladdin emerged out to become the eighth highest grosser of 2019 and 34th highest-grossing movie of all time. The movie Gemini Man also grossed USD 173.3 Million on a budget of USD 138 Million. All his collections in 2019 led him to a collection of approximately $350 Million in 2019.

