Will Smith's 'Bright' Has THIS Connection With 'Men In Black', Did You Know?

Will Smith is one among the most popular actors in Hollywood at the moment and over the years, he has given many hit movie franchises which include Men in Black. The action-adventure franchise has some connection with Will Smith’s Bright which was released in the year 2017. Men in Black is an action, adventure comedy fiction franchise and is one of the most loved movies by his fans. The movie was well-received in all the countries for its star cast and the plot.

Will Smith plays 'good guy' in the Men in Black franchise and Bright

The plot of Men in Black largely revolves around Agent J and Agent K on a mission to save the world from an apprehensive alien activity on the planet Earth. The first part was released in July 1997, whereas the second and third parts were released in July 2002 and May 2012 respectively. The makers released the fourth part in the year 2019, which received mainly negative reviews from critics and fans. The fourth part also did not feature Will Smith.

Bright movie trivia

Bright is an urban fantasy action movie which released on Netflix in the year 2017. The movie received negative reviews from the critics, but it has become one of Netflix’s most-streamed movies ever. In the movie, Will plays an LAPD officer who goes on to save the world like in the Men in Black franchise. Along with the fantasy genre elements, the movie covers real-world socio-economic issues too. The plot revolves around a human police officer and his partner as both of them are tasked with tracking down a wand that belongs to an evil elf.

Will’s Men in Black and Bright, both being action fiction drama flicks, showcase Will as a saviour who tries to uncover a conspiracy. In both the movies, Will Smith continues to spread his charm and win hearts with his epic comic timings and by playing the ‘good guy’ saving the world. Both the movies depict the idea of good over evil.

Image Source: A still from Men in Black

