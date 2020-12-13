Will Smith Shares How He Achieved The Transition From 'bad Boy' Roles To Emotional Ones

Will Smith has clearly made something that is more than a mark over the course of the three decades that The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor has spent in the entertainment industry. One would say that Smith has created a legacy. One look at Smith's filmography is perhaps all it will take for an individual to conclude that Smith cannot be typecasted or put into a box.

The list of Will Smith's movies includes action films such as the Bad Boys film series and feature presentations such as Seven Pounds and The Pursuit of Happyness. Even most recently, Smith's last two releases, Gemini Man and Aladdin, has him playing characters that are very different from each other.

But, however, one can deduce that the veteran actor did go through a bit of a transition. Sometime around 2014-15, the actor began moving away from his devil-may-care on-screen avatar towards the characters that rank higher on the emotional quotient and have a relatively softer way of speaking.

What probably drove Will Smith towards the transition?

An interview with the officials at HuffPost could possibly give an insight into the driving philosophy behind Smith, who has been challenging himself as an artist since his debut. In an interview with the publication house, while sharing his response and commenting on the way his son, Jaden, has acquired and is promoting a Gender-Fluid style. He spoke about the need to get out there and try things. He also spoke about how one has to be comfortable with doing things that people will not necessarily agree with and also touched upon the importance of going ahead with endeavours, even though failure seems imminent in the back of one's mind.

Smith also gave the readers yet another clue into how he managed to achieve the kind of diversity that he is now known for while talking to the officials at The Sydney Herald. One of the most-awaited Will Smith's movies, Concussion, was due for a release around that time.

While talking about the secret behind his transition, he spoke about hitting a metaphorical wall in the year 2012, a time when he felt that his creative well had run dry and he has done every character, every film and touched upon every subject he could think of to the best of his abilities as an actor/producer.

After realizing the same, the actor said that he took a break for two years so that he could elevate his artistry. As per Smith, he managed to achieve the same by making relationships deeper. Concussion would release nine days after the interview.

Will Smith's news regarding future projects:

As far as future projects are concerned, Smith has an interesting slate of projects in his hand. Films such as King Richard, The Many Saints of Newark and the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie are said to be in the offing. Additionally, Smith will also work on the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys film series and his science fiction Netflix film, Bright, will also get a sequel.

