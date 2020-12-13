Will Smith Opens Up On 'Howard', Speaks On Life Experiences That Drew Him To The Character

In a recent interview with Holmesplace.com, Hollywood actor Will Smith opened up about his role as 'Howard' in the movie Collateral Beauty. The actor talks about how the role was different compared to Will Smith's movies that showed him in 'bad boy' characters. When asked about how he chose to play a character that was built more on emotional values, the actor reveals that he is exploring more of life by discovering human emotions in a greater depth.

Will Smith's videos suggest that even though he plays as characters that are upbeat and eccentric most of the time, the role of 'Howard' was one he could greatly connect to, as the movie is all about love and separation, which Will has experienced in his real life.

Will Smith as 'Howard'

Among Will Smith's movies, Collateral Beauty is one of a kind. The actor admits that he was drawn to the character 'Howard' owing to how interesting his journey from sadness to true beauty turned out to be. According to the movie plot, Howard is a guy who had life sorted and is faced with a sudden loss that leaves him devastated. The most striking part of his character is how he has a change of heart after meeting three people who brought him out of his darkness. Will Smith agrees with Howard's way of leading life because the actor finds himself making similar decisions and feeling similar emotions when he is faced with experiences akin to Howard's in his real life.

About Time, Love and Death

When asked about which one of three (time, love and death) experiences of human life would be most difficult for him to deal with, Will Smith gives an immediate answer, saying "nothing tortures more than love". Even though most of Will Smith's videos are humorous in nature, it is known that the actor has had deep emotional moments in his life as well. He calls himself a "serious hopeless romantic". He admits that he has had times when he would complain to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on "not loving him enough", and would say "if we are going to die, we need to spend more time together".

Will Smith also speaks about how Howard teaches viewers to live through extreme and perilous conditions. He says that if one has to find their way through life, they are required to bleed, suffer and mourn. He concludes by sharing a quote from author Khalil Gibran, that says “Pain is the knife that hollows us out so that we can hold more joy.”

