Will Smith’s Movies That Crossed The Coveted $100 Million Mark

Willard Smith Jr., commonly known as Will Smith, is one of the finest American actors and rappers. Will Smith has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards and has won four Grammy Awards. Newsweek called him "the most powerful actor in Hollywood".

Forbes ranked Will Smith as the most bankable star worldwide. Most of the films in which he has had leading roles have accumulated worldwide gross earnings of over $100 million each. Here are Will Smith’s movies that have crossed the 100 million mark. Read ahead to know more-

Will Smith’s movies that have crossed the 100 million mark

Men in Black (1997)

Will Smith played the lead character in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black. The film also had Tommy Lee Jones and Linda Fiorentino in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer, who joins a secret organization that monitors extraterrestrial interactions on Earth. The film was a huge blockbuster, and made box-office earnings of $253.9 million, reportedly.

Men in Black II (2002)

Will Smith played the lead character in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black II. The film also had Tommy Lee Jones and Rip Torn in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Agent J, who is sent to find Agent K and restore his memory after the re-appearance of a case from K's past. The film was a huge blockbuster, and made box-office earnings of $441.8 million, reportedly.

Hancock (2008)

Will Smith played the lead character in Peter Berg’s Hancock. The film also starred Charlize and Jason Bateman in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Hancock, who is a superhero, and whose ill-considered behaviour regularly causes damage in the millions. He changes when the person he saves helps him improve his public image. The film was a huge blockbuster, and made box-office earnings of $100.4 million, reportedly.

Suicide Squad (2016)

Will Smith played the lead character in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The film also had Jared Leto and Margot Robbie in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a secret government agency that recruits some of the most dangerous incarcerated super-villains to form a defensive task force. Their first mission: save the world from the apocalypse. The film was a huge blockbuster, and made box-office earnings of $800 million, reportedly.

