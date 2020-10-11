Will Smith Spoke To A Former Prisoner For The Preparation Of THIS Super-hit Movie

Will Smith is known for the unique roles he plays in movies and the exceptional performances he delivers in them. One such movie is I Am Legend. In this movie, to portray his character perfectly, the actor met a former prisoner to understand what it was like to be totally alone. Read ahead to know more.

Will Smith met a real prisoner to essay his role in I Am Legend

Will Smith played the character of Robert Neville in I Am Legend. There have many scenes in the movies when Smith was all alone. According to a report by Screenrant, Will Smith researched thoroughly for the role, so much so that he spoke to a former prisoner.

For some scenes in I Am Legend, Will Smith had spoken to a former prisoner who was confined to solitary during his prison time. Will also spoke to a prisoner of war to get more insight on the same. They both told him that maintaining a daily schedule will help him to not lose touch with reality after being confined. Will Smith had incorporated this advice for his role in the movie.

I Am Legend is a sci-fi-horror movie that released in 2007. The story of the movie revolved around a scientist called Robert Neville played Will Smith. He is one of the few survivors of a man-made plague that has infected humans and turned them into blood-thirsty mutants. Robert is the only one who is immune to this infection. He stays alone for three years and kept sending out radio messages to reach out to other survivors. But time is quickly running out. Robert finds a way to undo the mess caused by making antidotes using his blood. This movie is one of Will Smith's performances that fans have remembered him by.

Among Will Smith's movies in the coming months is King Richard, is a biopic on the father of Serena and Venus Williams’s father Richard Williams. The movie is set to release on November 19, 2021. Another of Will Smith’s movies that is widely anticipated by his fans is Bright 2. But the release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @willsmith Instagram

