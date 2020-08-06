Will Smith Starrer Sci-fi Films You Can Binge Watch, See List

Hollywood actor Will Smith has given some major box-office hits in the span of his career. While the actor has experimented with various genres, Will Smith’s sci-fi movies have been majorly appreciated by fans. While the actor is well-known for his MIB Franchise, his sci-fi movies like Independence Day and After Earth were also greatly appreciated. Here is an insight into some of Will Smith’s sci-fi movies:

ALSO READ: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Timeline: From Romance To False Claims

Will Smith’s movies:

Men in Black:

Hollywood actor Will Smith has starred in the first three Men in Black movies. As of date, there are four MIB films. The recent one is Men in Black: International. MIB is a sci-fi comedy series that is based on the Marvel comics. These films have been produced by Amblin Entertainment and MacDonald/Parkes Productions. Further, they are distributed through Columbia Pictures. Some of the lead actors of the MIB franchise include Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, and Rip Torn.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Was Married To This Star Before Jada; Read Some Lesser Known Facts

Independence Day:

This was an epic sci-fi action film that was released in 1996. In addition to Will Smith, the multi-star cast film featured actors like Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin, Randy Quaid, Robert Loggia, James Rebhorn, and Harvey Fierstein. The plot of this film revolves around aliens who are coming to destroy planet Earth. This film features a fight against superior technology and also showcases man’s will to survive. Independence Day is directed by Roland Emmerich and it is produced by Dean Devlin.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Spent Time Training With Navy SEALs For 'Suicide Squad'; Read More Trivia

After Earth:

This is a post-apocalyptic action film that stars Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith. It is interesting to know that the original story idea of After Earth was also conceived by Will Smith. The plot of this film revolves around a crash landing that causes the protagonists i.e. a father and son to be stranded on Planet Earth. This film is set in the 31st century after mankind has been forced to escape from Earth. This film is co-produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, James Lassiter, and M. Night Shyamalan. Further, it is also directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

I, Robot:

This 2004 sci fi film is set in the year 2035. It showcases a crime committed by a robot that poses a threat to humanity. Further, the crime is investigated by a technophobic cop. In addition to Will Smith, this film also stars actors like Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Chi McBride, and Alan Tudyk.

ALSO READ: Will Smith-Jaden Smith & Other Real Life Father-son Duos Who Acted In Movies Together

Promo Image Source: Will Smith’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.