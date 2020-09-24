On Will Smith's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Out There

One of the most bankable global stars, Will Smith will ring in his 52nd birthday on September 25, 2020. Smith's career as an actor catapulted after he starred in NBC's popular television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In addition to being a sought-after actor, the 51-year-old is also a four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper. However, most of his ardent fans across the globe might already know the aforementioned details. Thus, on the occasion of Will Smith's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all fans to test their knowledge about their favourite actor-rapper:
Take up this Will Smith's trivia quiz if you're a true blue fan of him
1) What is the stage name of Will Smith as a rapper?
- Kool Keith
- The Fresh Prince
- The Rugged Man
- Pharoahe Monch
2) How many times was Will Smith nominated at the Academy Awards?
3) Will Smith was one of the lead actors of NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Do you know how many seasons of the American sitcom were aired in total?
4) What is the name of Will Smith's first wife, with whom, he was in a marriage for three years?
- Jada Pinkett
- Sheree Zampino
- Nia Long
- Karrine Steffans
5) As rapper 'The Fresh Prince', who did Will Smith collaborate with to make music?
- DJ Slip Matt
- DJ Record Ricky
- DJ Krazy Keith
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
6) In 1991, Will Smith and his DJ partner won their first-ever Grammy Award for which composition?
- I'm All That
- You Saw My Blinker
- Who Stole The D.J.
- Summertime
7) What was Will Smith's name in the iconic Men In Black film franchise?
- Agent J
- Agent K
- Agent D
- Agent L
8) What's the title of Will Smith's first hip-hop solo album as The Fresh Prince?
- Born to Reign
- Big Willie Style
- Willennium
- Lost and Found
9) How many children does Will Smith have with wife Jada Pinkett Smith?
- Only one child
- Two children
- Three children
- Four children
10) Will Smith had a cameo in which Bollywood film?
- Ra.One
- Student of the Year 2
- Dhoom
- Singh Is Kinng
Answers:
The Fresh Prince
Two
Six
Sheree Zampino
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Summertime
Agent J ( James Darrell Edwards III)
Big Willie Style
Two Children (Son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith)
Student of the Year 2
