On Will Smith's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Out There

One of the most bankable global stars, Will Smith will ring in his 52nd birthday on September 25, 2020. Smith's career as an actor catapulted after he starred in NBC's popular television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In addition to being a sought-after actor, the 51-year-old is also a four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper. However, most of his ardent fans across the globe might already know the aforementioned details. Thus, on the occasion of Will Smith's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all fans to test their knowledge about their favourite actor-rapper:

Take up this Will Smith's trivia quiz if you're a true blue fan of him

1) What is the stage name of Will Smith as a rapper?

Kool Keith

The Fresh Prince

The Rugged Man

Pharoahe Monch

2) How many times was Will Smith nominated at the Academy Awards?

One

Two

Three

Four

3) Will Smith was one of the lead actors of NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Do you know how many seasons of the American sitcom were aired in total?

Four

Five

Six

Seven

4) What is the name of Will Smith's first wife, with whom, he was in a marriage for three years?

Jada Pinkett

Sheree Zampino

Nia Long

Karrine Steffans

5) As rapper 'The Fresh Prince', who did Will Smith collaborate with to make music?

DJ Slip Matt

DJ Record Ricky

DJ Krazy Keith

DJ Jazzy Jeff

6) In 1991, Will Smith and his DJ partner won their first-ever Grammy Award for which composition?

I'm All That

You Saw My Blinker

Who Stole The D.J.

Summertime

7) What was Will Smith's name in the iconic Men In Black film franchise?

Agent J

Agent K

Agent D

Agent L

8) What's the title of Will Smith's first hip-hop solo album as The Fresh Prince?

Born to Reign

Big Willie Style

Willennium

Lost and Found

9) How many children does Will Smith have with wife Jada Pinkett Smith?

Only one child

Two children

Three children

Four children

10) Will Smith had a cameo in which Bollywood film?

Ra.One

Student of the Year 2

Dhoom

Singh Is Kinng

Answers:

The Fresh Prince Two Six Sheree Zampino DJ Jazzy Jeff Summertime Agent J ( James Darrell Edwards III) Big Willie Style Two Children (Son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith) Student of the Year 2

