Pop Radio's Top 40 has Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha And Doja Cat On The Top

Artists like Jason Derulo, MGK, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat's singles have topped Pop Radio's top 40 charts this week, Headline Planet recently reported. Ranked by 40 Mediabase-monitored pop stations of the current week, many famous singles by these artists made it to the charts. Take a look at all singles and the artists that made it to the list

Pop Radio's Top 40

The first song to smash the records is Baby, I’m Jealous by Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat. The song was released on October 9, 2020. The song video features cameos by Nikita Dragun, Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg. It ranks on the 86th postion on the UK Singles.

For the second place Levitating by Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby and Fallin' by Why Don't We is tied. Levitating by Dua Lipa comes form her second studio album, Future Nostalgia (2020). The song was written by Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen Kozmeniuk and was inspired by Mike Myers in Austin Powers. Fallin' by Why Don't We was released on September 29, 2020. The song debuted and peaked at number 37 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was loved by fans.

Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear’s My Ex’s Best Friend stood at the fourth place. The song comes from fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall of MGK. The song reached number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The songs mention first started in 2019. The video also received many views on YouTube.

Other songs that were also in the charts were Take You Dancing by Jason Derulo, Travi$ Scott’s - FRANCHISE featuring Young Thug & MIA, Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart, and Pop Smoke’s What You Know Bout Love. Take You Dancing by Jason Derulo released on July 22, 2020. The song was written by Teemu Brunila, Derulo, Emanuel "Eman" Kiriakou, Sarah Solovay and Shawn Charles.

Promo Pic Credit: Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat's Instagram

