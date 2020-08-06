Will Smith's Movies That Will Tug At Fans' Heartstrings, See List Here

Hollywood actor Will Smith has given some major box-office hits in the span of his career. Further, he has also experimented with various genres, however, Will Smith's drama movies have been greatly appreciated by fans. Here’s a list of Will Smith’s movies that will surely tug at your heartstrings:

The Pursuit of Happyness:

This Will Smith starrer biographical drama film was released in the year 2006. Further, this film also starred Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith. The Pursuit of Happyness touched several hearts. The plot of this film revolves around a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son when he is about to take-up a life-changing career. It is interesting to note that Will Smith co-produced this film with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, James Lassiter, Devon Franklin, and Steve Tisch. Further, this film was directed by Seven Pounds Italian director, Gabriele Muccino. The film was greatly appreciated by fans as well as critics.

Seven Pounds:

Will Smith’s drama Seven Pounds has brought tears to the eyes of several people. The film showcases the protagonist’s attempt to save the lives of seven people. In addition to Will Smith, Seven Pounds starred actors like Rosario Dawson, Michael Ealy, Barry Pepper, and Woody Harrelson. This film was also co-produced by Will Smith. The other producers included Todd Black Jason Blumenthal, James Lassiter, and Steve Tisch.

Collateral Beauty:

The Will Smith drama Collateral Beauty was released in 2016. The heart-warming film showcases the protagonist’s letters to Love, Time, and Death. While the protagonist, unfortunately, experiences a tragedy, his letters help him to discover the hidden beauty and meaning of life. This film featured a multi-star cast which included actors Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. The film was directed by David Frankel and co-produced by Bard Dorros, Michael Sugar, Allan Loeb, Anthony Bregman, and Kevin Frakes.

Concussion:

The biographical sports drama Concussion is based on the ‘Game Brain’ expose that was published in the GQ magazine. This film brought a tear to several eyes. It featured a pathologist’s attempt to find the truth about brain damage suffered by football players. This film also starred actors like Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Arliss Howard, Paul Reiser, Luke Wilson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, David Morse, and Albert Brooks. Further, it was directed by Peter Landesman and co-produced by Ridley Scott, Giannina Facio, David Wolthoff, Larry Shuman, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

