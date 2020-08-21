Will Smith's Role In 'Made In America' Was Inspired By Another Popular Actor?

Will Smith during his earlier days in Hollywood featured in many light-hearted flicks in significant roles. One well-liked out of all Will Smith's films is 1993's comedy-romance drama titled Made in America. Will Smith played a supporting role in the popular Hollywood film featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Ted Danson, Nia Long, Paul Rodriguez amongst others. With Made in America, Will Smith established himself as a mature actor. But, did you know that Smith's screen character Tea Cake Walters is not a fictional one and was actually inspired by a real-life person?

Also Read:Joker's Iconic Character Came Alive On Celluloid When These Stellar Actors Played The Role

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dating In His School Days And Shares A Hilarious Incident

Will Smith's Character In 'Made In America' Inspired By A Real Actor

In 1993, Will Smith featured in a Richard Benjamin directorial venture. Bankrolled by Warner Bros, Made In America turned out to be a success at the BO. The Wild Wild West actor essayed the role of a man named Tea Cake Walters in Made in America, an important part of the supporting cast. As per trivia mentioned on the popular site, IMDb which is an amalgamation of an aggregate database of films, shows, books, web-series etc, Will Smith's character in the movie is inspired by actor T.K. Carter.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Producing 'Island', A TV Series Based On Aldoux Huxley's Novel?

T.K Carter is a famous actor and comedian in Hollywood. The actor is widely adored for his impeccable comic timing, both in films and in real-life, as well. His wit added to his charming personality further leads to the increase in his popularity as a brilliant artist amongst the masses. Thus, in the Made in America movie, one can see some shades of T.K Carter's real personality in Will Smith's screen character.

From the film, it is evident that Smith did a lot of research on T.K Carter and practised his mannerisms thoroughly. Due to his hard work and dedication, Smith gave a memorable performance in the Made in America movie and also received a lot of critical acclaim for his remarkable performance in it.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Beach Family Picture Is Simply Perfect, Take A Look

Not just Will Smith's character of Tea Cake Walters, but Ted Danson's screen role also was inspired by a real person. Ted played Hal Jackson's role in Made in America movie. And, his role was inspired by Cal Worthington, who was a successful entrepreneur and owner of the Worthington Dealership Group. Cal was a familiar face on the small screen as he frequently appeared in several 'car dealership commercials', quite often.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.