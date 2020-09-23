Lady Gaga Quiz: Can You Guess These Songs Based On Her Iconic Looks?

Lady Gaga is renowned for her stunning, vibrant and wacky choice of outfits in each of her music videos. The pop star presents each song with a unique viewing experience, hence leaving the audiences hungry for more. If you are a true Lady Gaga fan, you are probably aware of her iconic outfits and their appearance in various songs. Here is a short Lady Gaga quiz which will hellp you test your knowledge about her music videos and iconic outfits.

Lady Gaga quiz

1. Features a few currency notes with the stamp ‘United States of Lady gaga’ while a lovemaking scene roles out.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Again Again

Aura

Paparazzi

Alice

2. One of the segments in the video features Lady Gaga dressed as a special breed of cat.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Bad Romance

Alejandro

Angel Down

Anything Goes

3. Most scenes have Lady Gaga pulling off an energetic dance routine in front of a steaming pool.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Applause

Poker Face

Aura

Babylon

4. The video kicks off with two men in quirky outfits physically attacking each other while a bunch of people gather around and cheer.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Bad Kids

Stupid Love

Big Girl Now

Brown Eyes

5. Lady Gaga’s music video where she sings in the rain with another leading pop star accompanying her.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Rain On Me

But Beautiful

Diggin’ My Grave

Fever

6. One of Lady Gaga’s songs to have a dark theme. Starts with a high-profile funeral.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Fountain of Truth

Fun Tonight

Fever

Alejandro

7. This song starts with an animated unicorn.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Gypsy

Hair

Born This Way

Applause

8. Has a monotonous theme throughout as Lady Gaga performs in an abandoned city.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

The Edge Of Glory

Hey Girl

I Like It Rough

Born This Way

9. The song where Lady Gaga appeared as a black swan for a few seconds.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Dope

The Edge of Glory

Donatella

Applause

10. The music video where Lady Gaga attacks a man with a gun-shaped red lipstick.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Donatella

Christmas Tree

Judas

Come to Mama

11. Features an emotional dialogue exchange between a nurse and an injured Lady Gaga as she vows to become a star.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

The Cure

Marry The Night

Dance in the Dark

Chillin

12. Lady Gaga pulls off an intense performance in a low-lit train.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Alice

Cheek to Cheek

Carolina

LoveGame

13. Often called a positive and feel-good song with bright colours and a touch of Italian.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Eh, Eh

Bloody Mary

Big Girl Now

Bad Romance

14. Kick starts with a strong Greek theme and a man amidst the clouds.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Music Drenalin)

Before I Cry

Alice

Aura

Babylon

15. Shows Lady Gaga caught up in an extremely narrow space while she screams for help.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (mabexx)

Free Woman

I Like It Rough

I Want Your Love

Joanne

Read From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Also read Take This KBC Quiz To Find Out Right Answers To Winning Questions Of The Show

Answer Key

In the song Paparazzi, Lady Gaga appears on a bunch of notes while making love to a dreamy man. The video also showcases a newspaper clipping sketching out the success that the character has had. In the famous song=Bad Romance, Lady Gaga dresses up like a cat with a sequin-studded bodysuit and high heels as she describes a failed love story through the lyrics. She is seen dancing in front of a bunch of men who seem to be passing strong judgements. The famous music video of Poker Face has Lady Gaga singing in the iconic white-blonde wig along with a bunch of dancers. She is also seen with impactful eye makeup that stands out in the video. The song Stupid Love features Lady Gaga in a hot pink outfit with attractive eye makeup. The song speaks about spirituality and human nature while she dances on an abandoned planet. This song starts with two men quarrelling to win until Lady Gaga intrudes. The song video of Rain On Me also starred pop queen Ariana Grande. The two stunning ladies are seen dancing in the rain while they sing the catchy tune in metallic outfits. The video of Alejandro is one of the key reasons for its mega success. The song starts with a classy funeral and the black-blue theme is a visual treat for the audience. Born This Way features a trippy music video which has a great impact on the audiences. The song begins with an animated unicorn and shifts to an Illuminati-like figure. The Edge of Glory is one of the few songs of Lady Gaga to have monotonous themes throughout. The video features an abandoned dark city with a pinch of pink and Lady Gaga is seen singing in various generic yet aesthetic places. In the video of Applause, Lady Gaga keeps changing her avatar while catchy music plays in the background. In one of the segments, Lady Gaga is seen dressed as a black swan with an animal body and a human face. In the song Judas, Lady Gaga is seen dancing in a rusting and crowded location. The video shows Lady Gaga pointing a gun at a man, only for it to reveal a red lipstick. In the song Marry The Night, Lady Gaga has an intense conversation with the nurse who is treating her. She speaks about how she has nothing to lose and hence will conquer the world once she gets better. In certain parts of the song LoveGame, Lady Gaga dances in a moving train with a few back dancers. The routine is much-loved for the energy and unique theme. In the music video of Eh, Eh, Lady Gaga is seen visiting a restaurant with a bunch of friends in vibrant and colourful dresses. This song is loved by her fans for positive energy. The video of Alice starts with Lady Gaga dressed in a white Greek outfit in front of a stunning monument. The segment also shows a handsome man appearing in the clouds. In the music video of Free Woman, Lady Gaga is seen enjoying with her friends after a good performance. In some parts, she is shown trapped in an extremely narrow room, to support the theme.

Read Tom Felton Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Also read Guess The Song Quiz: Can You Match The Singers To These Iconic 90s Pop Songs' Lyrics?

Image credits: Still from YouTube (Lady Gaga)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.