Netflix Introduces 'Shuffle Play' Option For Viewers Who Are Tired Of Searching Content

Netflix recently made headlines when it introduced the playback speed option in its user interface. Now, Netflix is yet again introducing a new 'Shuffle Play' option for users who are tired of manually searching shows and movies on the streaming platform. As of now, a few users have received the 'Shuffle Play' option as Netflix is testing out the new feature. The latest addition in Netflix's user interface could prove beneficial for viewers who cannot decide what to watch.

Netflix's 'Shuffle Play' option

The company has confirmed that they are testing a new feature which puts a big label titled 'Shuffle Play' right on the home screen, below the user profile icon. If selected, Netflix will randomly select the content it thinks viewers will enjoy. The option could play content based on the user, like some show or film they're currently watching or something which they might have added in their watchlist, or content similar to the films watched earlier. One Twitter has described the new option to be the 'Netflix Wheel of Fortune'.

One of the company's spokesperson recently shared details about the new feature to Tech Crunch revealing that the idea behind it is to help Netflix viewers to quickly and easily find films and shows which are tailored to their tastes. Netflix has been vocal about giving users the experience of watching traditional television on their platform and has introduced features like pre-roll videos and promotional content showcased on their home screen. This 'Shuffle Play' option brings Netflix a little closer to their goals, where the platform will play content for viewers.

This is not the first time Netflix has tried incorporating the shuffle option. Last year, the company tried out an option where users could click on a popular show and Netflix would play a random episode from it. Though this was beneficial for users wishing to watch random episodes of The Office and Friends, it didn't work so much in the show's favour to play a random episode. Whereas, some users previously had also shared that they found a 'Play Something' option which picked any movie or film for the viewer.