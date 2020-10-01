Winona Ryder Opens Up About Getting Expelled From School; Read

Actor Winona Ryder shot to fame in the late 80s with her role in Beetlejuice. She had become the talk of the town but at the time, she also faced bullies at school. Ryder recently opened up about her experiences of bullying and being kicked out of school. Read on:

Winona Ryder talks about her troubles at school

Winona was making it to the magazines of covers back in the 1990s and being called the ‘Luckiest Girl In The World.’ However, the actress felt far from lucky, as she faced some major troubles in school. She was eventually kicked out of school and wasn’t even at fault.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Ryder spoke about how she was always targeted at in school, her peers would call her a witch and other names while they threw stuff at her. The actor’s appearance on any glossy cover didn’t change their behaviour. They would still throw her at the lockers and say mean things to her. She explained how this was nothing close to being the ‘Luckiest Girl.’

Winona Ryder about getting kicked out of school

She spoke about one incident in particular where she wore a crew cut and Salvation Army clothing to school owing to her androgynous style and got into trouble for that. Her fashion choices didn’t go well with her peers and they beat her up in the girl’s washroom while they passed homophobic comments. She explained how they banged her head on the locker after which she fell down and they kicked her, following which the actor had to get stitches.

What was worst was despite not being her fault, Ryder was the one to be kicked out of school and not her bullies. Winona revealed that she got back at her bully. One of the girls who was a part of the bullies ran into Winona years later at a coffee shop. The girl asked Ryder for an autograph, to which Winona reminded her that she was the one whom they kicked by the locker that day in seventh grade at Kenilworth. She then asked the girl to get away from her and not bother her.

