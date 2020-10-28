Winona Ryder's Birthday: Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Stranger Things' Actor

Quick links:
Actor Winona Ryder started her career in 1986 and gained attention with her performance in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. She further rose to prominence with major roles in Heathers (1988), Mermaids (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992). Ryder garnered critical acclaim and two consecutive Academy Award nominations for her portrayal of socialite May Welland in Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence (1993).
She then starred in several television series. Since 2016, she has starred as Joyce Byers in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things, for which she has received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. In 2020, she starred in the HBO drama miniseries The Plot Against America. On the occasion of Winona Ryder's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and lesser-known facts.
