Winona Ryder's Birthday: Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Stranger Things' Actor

Actor Winona Ryder started her career in 1986 and gained attention with her performance in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. She further rose to prominence with major roles in Heathers (1988), Mermaids (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992). Ryder garnered critical acclaim and two consecutive Academy Award nominations for her portrayal of socialite May Welland in Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence (1993).

She then starred in several television series. Since 2016, she has starred as Joyce Byers in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things, for which she has received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. In 2020, she starred in the HBO drama miniseries The Plot Against America. On the occasion of Winona Ryder's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and lesser-known facts.

Winona Ryder's quiz

1. What is the real name of Winona Ryder?

Winona Laura Horowitz

Winona Laura Ryder

Winona Horowitz

Winona Horowitz Ryder

2. Which movie marked the debut of Winona Ryder?

Mermaids

Heathers

Lucas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

3. Which movie featured Winona Ryder alongside Daniel Day-Lewis?

Frankenweenie

Black Swan

Mr.Deeds

The Age of Innocence

4. Which movie starred Winona Ryder and Natalie Portman?

Mr Deeds

Mermaids

Black Swan

Star Trek

5. Which Netflix science fiction series featured Winona Ryder?

Breaking Bad

Lucifer

Stranger Things

The Plot Against America

6. In which year Ryder was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

2003

2002

2001

2000

7. Can you guess Winona Ryder’s movie with the plot, “The film focuses on the March sisters: responsible Meg, tempestuous Jo, tender Beth, and romantic Amy, who are growing up in Concord, Massachusetts, during and after the American Civil War”?

Lost Souls

Autumn in New York

Simone

Little Women

8. Which television series marked the debut of Winona Ryder?

Strangers with Candy

The Simpsons

Drunk History

Friends

9. Winona Ryder was in a relationship with which American actor for 3 years?

Tom Hanks

Johnny Depp

Leonardo Di Caprio

Al Pacino

10. Winona Ryder won Golden Globe Awards for which movie?

Stranger things

Mermaids

The Diary of a Young Girl

The Age of Innocence

Winona Ryder's quiz - answers

Winona Laura Horowitz

Lucas

The Age of Innocence

Black Swan

Stranger Things

2000

Little Women

The Simpsons

Johnny Depp

The Age of Innocence

