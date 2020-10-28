Last Updated:

Winona Ryder's Birthday: Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Stranger Things' Actor

Winona Ryder will celebrate her birthday on October 29. On the occasion of Winona Ryder's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and facts.

Actor Winona Ryder started her career in 1986 and gained attention with her performance in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. She further rose to prominence with major roles in Heathers (1988), Mermaids (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992). Ryder garnered critical acclaim and two consecutive Academy Award nominations for her portrayal of socialite May Welland in Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence (1993).

She then starred in several television series. Since 2016, she has starred as Joyce Byers in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things, for which she has received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations. In 2020, she starred in the HBO drama miniseries The Plot Against America. On the occasion of Winona Ryder's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movies and lesser-known facts. 

Winona Ryder's quiz

1. What is the real name of Winona Ryder?

  • Winona Laura Horowitz
  • Winona Laura Ryder
  • Winona Horowitz
  • Winona Horowitz Ryder

2. Which movie marked the debut of Winona Ryder?

  • Mermaids
  • Heathers
  • Lucas
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula

3.  Which movie featured Winona Ryder alongside Daniel Day-Lewis?

  • Frankenweenie
  • Black Swan
  • Mr.Deeds
  • The Age of Innocence

4. Which movie starred Winona Ryder and Natalie Portman?

  • Mr Deeds
  • Mermaids
  • Black Swan
  • Star Trek

5. Which Netflix science fiction series featured Winona Ryder?

  • Breaking Bad
  • Lucifer
  • Stranger Things
  • The Plot Against America

6.  In which year Ryder was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

  • 2003
  • 2002
  • 2001
  • 2000

7.  Can you guess Winona Ryder’s movie with the plot, “The film focuses on the March sisters: responsible Meg, tempestuous Jo, tender Beth, and romantic Amy, who are growing up in Concord, Massachusetts, during and after the American Civil War”?

  • Lost Souls
  • Autumn in New York
  • Simone
  • Little Women

8.  Which television series marked the debut of Winona Ryder?

  • Strangers with Candy
  • The Simpsons
  • Drunk History
  • Friends

9.  Winona Ryder was in a relationship with which American actor for 3 years?

  • Tom Hanks
  • Johnny Depp
  • Leonardo Di Caprio
  • Al Pacino

10. Winona Ryder won Golden Globe Awards for which movie?

  • Stranger things
  • Mermaids
  • The Diary of a Young Girl
  • The Age of Innocence

Winona Ryder's quiz - answers

  • Winona Laura Horowitz
  • Lucas
  • The Age of Innocence
  • Black Swan
  • Stranger Things
  • 2000
  • Little Women
  • The Simpsons
  • Johnny Depp
  • The Age of Innocence

