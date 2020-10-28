Caitlyn Jenner's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'KUWTK' Star

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Marie Jenner will ring in her 71st birthday today, i.e. October 28, 2020. Although Caitlyn was born male as William Bruce Jenner, she came out as a trans woman back in 2015. The former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is the father of supermodel Kendall Jenner and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. After establishing a name for himself in the decathlon, Jenner set foot in the showbiz with KUWTK and has been a part of the infamous television show for over a decade now. On Caitlyn Jenner's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for her admirers to test their knowledge about the American TV personality, comprising Caitlyn Jenner's trivia to Caitlyn Jenner's news.
You're a true fan if you can take the Caitlyn Jenner's quiz with the right answers
1) As a child, Caitlyn Marie Jenner was diagnosed with which disorder?
- Oppositional Defiant Disorder
- Conduct Disorder
- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
- Dyslexia
2) With a record-breaking score of 8,618 points in men's decathlon, Caitlyn Marie Jenner won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in which year?
3) Caitlyn Jenner underwent her sex reassignment surgery in which year?
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
4) How many children does Caitlyn, as William, have with his three successive wives - Chrystie Crownover, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner?
5) Which television series took the audience through the gender transition process of William to Caitlyn?
- Skating with Celebrities
- The Princess of Malibu
- I Am Cait
- CHiPs
6) Caitlyn Jenner has been appearing on the popular TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' since which year?
7) Back in the 1980s, Caitlyn Jenner as William also pursued a short career in?
- Racecar driving
- Fashion designing
- Marketing
- Styling
8) After five months of dating, William got married to Kris Jenner in which year?
9) At the Teen Choice Awards back in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner won which award?
- Scene Stealer
- Social Media Queen
- Female Hottie
- TV Actor: Drama
10) Citing irreconcilable differences, William and Kris Jenner filed for a divorce in which year?
Caitlyn Jenner's birthday quiz answers:
-
Dyslexia
-
1976
-
2017
-
Six
-
I Am Cait
-
2007
-
Racecar driving
-
1991
-
Social Media Queen
-
2014
