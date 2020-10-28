Caitlyn Jenner's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'KUWTK' Star

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Marie Jenner will ring in her 71st birthday today, i.e. October 28, 2020. Although Caitlyn was born male as William Bruce Jenner, she came out as a trans woman back in 2015. The former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is the father of supermodel Kendall Jenner and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. After establishing a name for himself in the decathlon, Jenner set foot in the showbiz with KUWTK and has been a part of the infamous television show for over a decade now. On Caitlyn Jenner's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for her admirers to test their knowledge about the American TV personality, comprising Caitlyn Jenner's trivia to Caitlyn Jenner's news.

You're a true fan if you can take the Caitlyn Jenner's quiz with the right answers

1) As a child, Caitlyn Marie Jenner was diagnosed with which disorder?

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Conduct Disorder

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Dyslexia

2) With a record-breaking score of 8,618 points in men's decathlon, Caitlyn Marie Jenner won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in which year?

1975

1976

1977

1978

3) Caitlyn Jenner underwent her sex reassignment surgery in which year?

2015 2016 2017 2018

4) How many children does Caitlyn, as William, have with his three successive wives - Chrystie Crownover, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner?

Four

Five

Six

Seven

5) Which television series took the audience through the gender transition process of William to Caitlyn?

Skating with Celebrities

The Princess of Malibu

I Am Cait

CHiPs

6) Caitlyn Jenner has been appearing on the popular TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' since which year?

2005

2006

2007

2008

7) Back in the 1980s, Caitlyn Jenner as William also pursued a short career in?

Racecar driving

Fashion designing

Marketing

Styling

8) After five months of dating, William got married to Kris Jenner in which year?

1990

1991

1992

1993

9) At the Teen Choice Awards back in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner won which award?

Scene Stealer

Social Media Queen

Female Hottie

TV Actor: Drama

10) Citing irreconcilable differences, William and Kris Jenner filed for a divorce in which year?

2012

2013

2014

2015

Caitlyn Jenner's birthday quiz answers:

Dyslexia 1976 2017 Six I Am Cait 2007 Racecar driving 1991 Social Media Queen 2014

