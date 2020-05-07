With 'Extraction' Hitting 9 Cr Viewership, Take A Look At The Cast's Massive Net Worth

Extraction is an American action-thriller film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. The film is adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernand Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and many more, the movie recently premiered on Netflix.

Extraction received mixed reviews from critics, but gained a lot of popularity among fans. Reportedly, a sequel of the film is under development. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was the star of the movie and played the character of Tyler Rake. In the film, his character was a former SASR operator who turned into a mercenary. According to various media portals, the net worth of Chris Hemsworth is $ 131 million as of April 2020.

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani played the character of Nik Khan in the movie who was a mercenary and a partner of Tyler. The actor has worked in several movies and has done various ad commercials. According to a media portal, her net worth is $ 1 million.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda played the character of Saju in the film. In the movie, his character was a former Para operator and henchman of Ovi Mahajan Sr. According to media portals, the actor’s net worth is $ 10 million.

David Harbour

David Harbour played the role of Gaspar in the film. According to a media portal, his net worth is $ 4 million. He has acted in several films and a few series.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi portrayed the role of Ovi Mahajan Sr in the movie. His character was of an incarcerated Indian crime lord and he was the father of Ovi. According to media portals, his net worth is around $ 5 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

