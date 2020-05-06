'Extraction' Makers Reveal Number Of People Chris Hemsworth's Character Killed In The Film

Chris Hemsworth's power-packed performance in the latest Netflix Original Extraction has become a treat for all the action-film fanatics amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The film premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2020 and ever since its release, the Chris Hemsworth starrer has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience.

Hemsworth essays the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary who has been hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord, in the film. On his mission to rescue the kid, Tyler Rake had to do away with almost everyone who got in his way. Therefore, read to find out the total number of people Chris Hemsworth's character kills in the film.

Extraction makers reveal the number of people Tyler Rake killed in the film

The Netflix Original Extraction has become the biggest feature film that premiered on the streaming platform with an estimated viewership of a whopping 90 million in mere four weeks from its release. Chris Hemsworth is seen performing some extraordinarily action sequences in the film that stole millions of hearts across the globe.

While watching the film, one common thought might have crossed the minds of several viewers, i.e. "How many people did Tyler Rake kill in the film?"

Therefore, Netflix recently released the official number and made a shocking revelation on Twitter. According to Netflix's record, Chris Hemsworth's character killed a sum total of 183 people in the film. Check out their official tweet below:

The least believable part of Extraction is that at no point do any of the 183 people that Chris Hemsworth kills mention how ridiculously good looking he is... — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2020

After the massive success of the film on Netflix, the makers of the film have decided to treat their fans with its sequel. The writer, Joe Russo, who will return on board for the upcoming sequel of the film recently confirmed the news. In an interaction with a news portal, Russo revealed that the deal of Extraction 2 has been closed for him and they are in the formative stage of concluding the story if the film.

However, he did not confirm whether the story of the sequel will go forward or backward in time but stated that the makers have left a loose ending that will leave a question mark for the audience. Recently, Chris Hemsworth also took to social media to thank the viewers for making Extraction the biggest feature-film on Netflix. Check out his video below:

