Rosalind P Walter, Who Inspired 'Rosie The Riveter' Song And Poster, Dies At 95

Hollywood News

Rosalind P. Walter, the original inspiration for the iconic ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passed away on March 4 at the age of 95. She worked in the assembly line in WWII

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman who inspired iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' song and poster dies

The original inspiration for the iconic ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passed away on March 4 at the age of 95. Rosalind P. Walter was among the many women who pitched in for the war effort in the US during World War II. She worked on the night shift on an assembly line as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes in Connecticut.

'We can do it'

She and others like her were the inspiration for the 1942 song 'Rosie the Riveter' and the subsequent ‘We Can Do It!’ poster produced by J. Howard Miller. According to reports, Walter was born on June 24, 1924, and grew up on Long Island in New York. She was only 19 years old when she took up the job as a welder at the Sikorsky aircraft plant at Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The song 'Rosie the Riveter' was popularised by the band Four Vagabonds and was considered by many to be an anthem dedicated to women who entered the workforce to keep the war effort alive. The poster 'We can do it' also went on to become an iconic part of the women's movement in the latter half of the 20th century.

As per reports, after the war, Rosalind worked as a nurse's aide at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. She is survived by her son, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren.

 

