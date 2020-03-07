Rosalind P Walter, Who Inspired 'Rosie The Riveter' Song And Poster, Dies At 95

The original inspiration for the iconic ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passed away on March 4 at the age of 95. Rosalind P. Walter was among the many women who pitched in for the war effort in the US during World War II. She worked on the night shift on an assembly line as a riveter on Corsair fighter planes in Connecticut.

'We can do it'

She and others like her were the inspiration for the 1942 song 'Rosie the Riveter' and the subsequent ‘We Can Do It!’ poster produced by J. Howard Miller. According to reports, Walter was born on June 24, 1924, and grew up on Long Island in New York. She was only 19 years old when she took up the job as a welder at the Sikorsky aircraft plant at Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The song 'Rosie the Riveter' was popularised by the band Four Vagabonds and was considered by many to be an anthem dedicated to women who entered the workforce to keep the war effort alive. The poster 'We can do it' also went on to become an iconic part of the women's movement in the latter half of the 20th century.

Read: Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev Lifting The 1983 World Cup Trophy In A New Pic From '83

Read: British Man Wins World's Best Mullet Award At Mulletfest In Australia

As per reports, after the war, Rosalind worked as a nurse's aide at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. She is survived by her son, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren.

Rosalind P. Walter, aka Rosie the Riveter, has died at 95. We pay our respects to a woman who not only supported our military but opened doors for woman in the military. #RIPRosie pic.twitter.com/zS5Ulhbg5V — Fallen HeroesProject (@WAFallenHBP) March 6, 2020

In honor of Rosalind P. Walter, the original inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, who passed away Wednesday at age 95. A true icon and inspiration. #WeCanDoIt pic.twitter.com/81Tht635Xs — Deidra Hubay (@DeeHubay) March 7, 2020

Read: UP's Jewar Airport Listed In World's 100 Strategic Global Infrastructure Projects For 2020

Read: Joey Chestnut Net Worth And Eating Records: The World Eating Champion's Entire History

Rest In Peace, Rosalind P. Walter #rosietheriveter pic.twitter.com/eDWgEyKifd — All Booked Up Podcast (@AllBookedUpPod) March 5, 2020





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.