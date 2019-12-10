Wonder Woman 1984 director Says She Is Working On A Spin-off Focusing On Amazonians

Wonder Woman, the 2017 Gal Gadot movie, was a super hit and was loved by fans. This DCEU film received a lot of critical appreciation too. While the other DCEU movies have been loved as well, Wonder Woman was considered to be the best because of its fantastic style of storytelling and the movie set up. Wonder Woman 2, or Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing on June 5, 2020. The trailer was recently released and fans are looking forward to looking at the adventures of Wonders Woman from1984. Recently, the Wonder Woman 1984 director expressed that she is willing to work on a spinoff that will focus on the Amazons. Here is all you should know.

Wonder Woman 1984 director says she is working on a spinoff:

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, in an interaction with a Hollywood entertainment portal, said that she is working on a spinoff based on Wonder Woman. She expressed that the Wonder Woman spinoff will be about Amazonians. Princess Diana / Wonder Woman is an Amazonian and the spinoff will be about her island and her sisters from the fictional island of Themyscira. The spinoff is still on the table and has not got approval, but it is reportedly just a matter of time before they change their minds and make it. We do not know what the spinoff will be about yet, but here are we what we know about the Amazonians.

The island of Themyscira is the home of Queen Hippolyta, who is the mother of Princess Diana / Wonder Woman. In the comics and animated series, Themyscira was populated by the Amazonians because Hippolyta was sent to defeat Ares, but instead of that, she fell in love with him and gave her the magic girdle, which was the only weapon that could have helped defeat Ares. After this, Hippolyta and other Amazonians lost their powers and had to wear bracelets of submission. This was disrespectful for the Queen and she moved to the Paradise island/ Themyscira. She then made a law where she prohibited any man from coming to the island as Man (the gender) had failed her. The Amazonian sisters work with each other and are highly trained in combat. It will be fun to watch what director Patty Jenkins has in mind for the spin-off movie.

