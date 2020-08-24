'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Out; Excited Netizens Call It 'Just Wonderful'

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released by the makers on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The two-minute trailer has got mixed reactions from the audiences. From being excited to getting disappointed, here's how the internet is reacting to Wonder Woman 1984's new trailer. Check out.

Fan reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

I love so much this new trailer of Wonder Woman 1984! I had an amazing time watching it! Diana is still stunning, badass and strong, everything is awesome! I love so much the all design of Cheetah! She is stunning, stylished and very strong! I can't wait to see the movie! #WW84 — Fedhislayer (@Fedhislayer) August 22, 2020

Cheetah smells like CATS movie.



Another WB box office failure? pic.twitter.com/6yWyk6AL0i — Joselito (@JManjador) August 22, 2020

@CinemazeChannel I didn’t like the first one so I’m definitely skipping this one.. just looks dull and generic I’ll give it this it’s not a rehash of another MCU Captain America film so that’s something I guess..

What do you think? — Marvin Kavanagh Brown (@MarvinKBrown1) August 22, 2020

I am looking forward to this meeting. pic.twitter.com/QJz0xTKDs2 — Estefani Gonzales 🍀 (@Stef_Art1) August 22, 2020

All about Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wig in the lead, is a heart-wrenching tale of love. The movie set in 1984 narrates how Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman reunites with her love Steve Trevor, fighting two of her foes. Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and is the sequel to 2017's film of the same name.

The upcoming movie also features actors like Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen in pivotal roles. The Gal Gadot starrer will release in the theatres after the coronavirus scare subsides. The film is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones under their respective production banners.

