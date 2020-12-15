Wonder Woman 1984 To Release In Theatres Amid Heavy Restrictions To Curb COVID-19 Cases

The pandemic has affected many businesses including theatres and cinema halls. Fans have been waiting for their favourite movies to release this year and one of which is Wonder Woman 1984. It is one of the highly-anticipated DC movies. Ahead of the highest level of restrictions which are going to be imposed in the United Kingdom which will cause several theatres to shut down, the movie Wonder Woman 1984 will release in the ones which will remain open. Read ahead to know more details.

Also read | Warner Bros. Changes 2021 Release Dates Of 'Mortal Kombat', 'Tom & Jerry' & 'Reminiscence'

Also read | 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Is An Original Story & Not Game Adaptation Hints Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 release date in the UK

According to a report by Variety, heavy restrictions, called as Tier 3 restrictions, are going to be imposed in London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire which are seeing a regular spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. This means that several theatres will be shut down. Despite this, the makers of Wonder Woman 1984 have announced that they will allow the movie to release theatrically in those fewer theatres which will remain open across the UK. Wonder Woman 1984 release date in the UK is announced to be December 16, 2020.

There are other cities across the UK where cinemas are open although how many, is still unclear. There were reports of a video-on-demand (VOD) deal with TV operator Sky to be in talks but the final outcome of the same has been released yet. There also have been talks about VOD release to even be on cards for this DC movie.

The report by Variety also mentions that the UK Cinema Association (UKCA) has responded to the Tier 3 restrictions by saying that they are devasted to hear the news. Phil Clapp who is the chief executive of the UKCA has said that the theatre staff has been taking extraordinary measures to keep movie-goers safe. He also said that no COVID-19 case has been traced back to theatres. He further said that the decision comes before the anticipated release of Wonder Woman 1984 which is the second big release since March.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast is a star-studded affair. It includes the leading lady Gal Gaddot, Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig among others. The movie will be available for streaming in India on December 25, 2020, on HBO and HBO Max.

Also read | Where Was 'Peppermint' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

Also read | Jeff Bridges Updates His Followers Regarding His Lymphoma; Read More

Image courtesy- @wonderwoman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.