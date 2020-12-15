Jeff Bridges Updates His Followers Regarding His Lymphoma; Read More

Jeff Bridges took to Instagram in order to give his fans a health update regarding his Lymphoma through his latest Instagram post. In the image that can be found below, one can see that The Big Lebowski actor has had his head clean-shaven and smiling from corner to corner. The actor could also be seen resting in a hammock with a pup in his lap.

As of now, Bridges is looking like his character from the very first Iron Man film, Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger sans the beard. The image that contains the latest Jeff Bridges Health update can be found below:

Check out the post:

Jeff Bridges' ailment and diagnosis:

Jeff Bridges made his unfortunate diagnosis official around two months ago through his various social media handles. The veteran actor was seen quoting his very own character from The Big Lebowski at the start of his announcement. Bridges then went on to express his gratitude for the fact that he has a team who is looking after him day in and day out and the prognosis is looking promising. The Instagram image through which the veteran actor made the announcement in question can be found below:

Since then, Bridges has been updating his followers and fans alike regarding his progress through his site, JeffBridges.com. All the pieces of news regarding Jeff Bridges health update can be found there. At one point, he took to Instagram to share a picture of him attached to hospital equipment. Through the post, the actor expressed his immense gratitude towards those who showed their love and appreciation for the actor in such times.

On the work front, Bridges was most recently seen in 2017's The Last Living Boy In New York, an Amazon Prime Original film on which he was an executive producer as well. He was also seen as Champagne or "Champ" in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Most recently, he was seen as Duane Steinbrink on Only The Brave and as a priest on Chris Hemsworth's Bad Times At the El Royale.

