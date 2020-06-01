'All Lives Do Not Live In Fear Of Getting Killed': Actor Gwyneth Paltrow Pens Strong Post

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow is known to openly express her views on a variety of issues. In the past, the actor has talked about veganism and climate change. Now, the actor spoke about the recent incident that has shaken the world and it is the murder of George Floyd.

Gwyneth Paltrow says ''Black Lives Matter''

Gwyneth Paltrow took to her official social media handle on June 1, 2020, and posted a photo that read, “BLACK LIVES MATTER”. It went on to garner over 80 thousand likes within seven hours. There have been debates in the past about how saying that Black Lives Matter is itself discriminatory. But the actor posted it anyway and had an explanation to back it up. In the caption, it was stated that saying Black Lives Matter is written because others do not suffer as much as they do. She also said that not every one lives in fear as much as the Black community does and that they are getting killed just because of their skin colour.

She captioned this post saying, “If you feel compelled to comment “all lives matter” in response to this post and you’re not a bot (which you probably are), nor an agent provocateur trying to create instability and division in our country, you might want to consider that you are reacting from a blind spot of white privilege. Saying “all lives matter” is a denial of how dangerous it is to simply live as a black person in America. “All lives” do not live in fear of getting killed simply because of the colour of their skin.”

In the caption, she also talked about several organisations that are out there to help the Black community. She has also asked for donations from her fans and followers.

“@bailproject, a national jail fund that fights racial and economic inequalities in the jail system; @blackvisionscollective, a social justice organization and legal fund based in Minneapolis–St. Paul; North Star Health Collective provides health care and other resources to activists and organizers on the ground: https://www.northstarhealthcollective.org. @NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the country’s first human and civil rights law firm. @aclu_nationwide provides a broad range of legal services for civil rights issues; and @Colorofchange, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.”

