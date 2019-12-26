The Debate
Wonder Woman 1984's Director Patty Jenkins Says The Film Is Technically Done

Hollywood News

Wonder Woman 1984 is supposed to release in June 2020 and Patty says the final cut is technically done.Read more to know about the updates of Wonder Woman 1984.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins stated that Wonder Woman 1984’s final cut is technically done, meaning it is ready nearly five months before its official release date. The superhero franchise fans were excited to hear this news after being disappointed at San Diego Comic-Con. The fans were promised to see some cuts from the upcoming film but the plan was terminated before the event. After this incident, thee fans started worrying about the progress of the movie. Well, Jenkins recent announcement clearly gave the fans a ray of hope for the sequel of DC’s Wonder Woman. Read more to know about the updates of Wonder Woman 1984

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shows Gal Gadot And Chris Pine In The Invisible Jet?

Also Read | Upcoming Movies In 2020: 'Black Widow', 'Wonder Woman 1984' And Others You Must Watch


Dc's Wonder Woman 1984

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2020 has created much anticipation amongst the fans but they will still have to wait till June 5, 2020. Gal Gadot has been locked as the protagonist of the film after giving a terrific performance in DCEU’s prequel. The lead will not be carrying her iconic shiels and sword because the makers wanted to make the heroine look less aggressive than she did in the previous cut. This was confirmed by Gal Gadot herself while having a conversation with a news publishing house. Read more to see some fan reactions of the release of the upcoming, Wonder Woman 1984

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Gal Gadot Comments On Performing Her Own Stunts In Wonder Woman 1984

Also Read | Patty Jenkins, The Director Of 'Wonder Woman 2', Says Wonder Woman 3 Script Ready

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 director Says She Is Working On A Spin-off Focusing On Amazonians

 

 

Published:
