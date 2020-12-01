Woody Allen's Birthday Quiz: Check If You Can Recognize These Movies Just By Their Plots

Fans are celebrating Woody Allen's birthday today on December 1. He is a renowned American film director, writer, actor, and comedian who has made many award-winning movies. Some of his famous movies are Zelig (1983), Broadway Danny Rose (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Radio Days (1987), Another Woman (1988), and Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989). So, on the occasion of his birthday, here's a quiz on Woody Allen's movies. See if you can recognise these films just by their plot:

Woody Allen's Quiz - Questions

1) The lead of the movie is a womanizer who is trying very hard to stay faithful to his fiancee but finds it hard. Which movie is this?

What's New Pussycat?

Love and Death

Bullets over Broadway

Crimes and Misdemeanors

2) This movie is a satire on Russian literature and is based in the Napoleonic Era and based on people who love philosophy. Which movie is this?

What's New Pussycat?

Bullets over Broadway

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Love and Death

3) This movie is about two separate incidents of adultery and the complications that follow along. Which movie is this?

What's New Pussycat?

Love and Death

Bullets over Broadway

Crimes and Misdemeanors

4) This movie is about a playwriter who is trying to finance his new movie. Which movie is this?

Bullets over Broadway

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Love

None of the Above

5) This movie is about a couple who both live in a very large family and find it hard to reconcile with each other. Which movie is this?

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

Sweet and Lowdown

6) This movie is a mockumentary about peculiar people like a jazz player and a gypsy woman. Which movie is this?

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

Sweet and Lowdown

7) This movie follows the story of a married couple and their daughter. Things take a strange turn when the parents divorce. Which movie is this?

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

Sweet and Lowdown

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger

8) A tourist meets the love of her life while travelling to a beautiful country but everything has its own ups and downs. Which movie is this?

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

Sweet and Lowdown

To Rome With Love

9) This movie is about a young couple who travel only to meet up with really bad weather and other adventures. Which movie is this?

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

A Rainy Day In New York

10) This movie is about two girls who fall in love with the same man who has a very dangerous ex-wife. Which movie is this?

Crimes and Misdemeanors

Bullets over Broadway

Everyone Says I Love You

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Woody Allen's Quiz - Answers

The movie is - What's New Pussycat? The movie is - Love and Death The movie is - Crimes and Misdemeanors The movie is - Bullets over Broadway The movie is - Everyone Says I Love You The movie is - Sweet and Lowdown The movie is - You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger The movie is - To Rome with Love The movie is - A Rainy Day in New York The movie is - Vicky Cristina Barcelona

