Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Take This 'TBBT' Quiz And Test How Well You Know 'Penny'

Kaley Cuoco's Penny was one of the beloved characters from the show The Big Bang Theory. The character was quirky and delivered a number of memorable moments. Today, on Kaley Cuoco's birthday, here is a short trivia quiz for one to test their knowledge about the character Penny from the show. The quiz is based strictly on the portrayal of Kaley Cuoco's Penny and not the actor herself.
Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Take this TBBT quiz and test how strong you know Kaley's 'Penny'
Where is Penny originally from?
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Nebraska City
- Nebraska Kearney
What is the name of the episode in season five where Penny and Leonard get back together?
- The Recombination Hypothesis
- The Gorilla Dissolution
- The Conjugal Conjecture
What did Penny steal from high school when she was drunk?
- A car
- A horse
- The team mascot
What is the name of Penny's boyfriend she breaks up with before moving into apartment 4B?
When Penny gives Sheldon a napkin signed by Leonard Nimoy for Christmas, what does he give her in return?
- Several bouquets of flowers
- Several boxes of chocolates
- Several baskets of bath products
What does Amy give Penny in season five that she tries and fails to get rid of?
- A personalized jumper
- A painting
- A bracelet
Where did Penny have her first kiss with Leonard which she later can't remember?
- At the comic store
- At his birthday party
- At her Halloween party
What did Penny's brother go to prison for?
- Breaking and entering
- Selling meth
- Selling stolen goods
Which of these jobs Penny did not have?
- A waitress
- A pharmaceutical sales rep
- A receptionist
What game does Penny become addicted to in The Big Bang Theory’s second season?
- Dungeons and Dragons
- Halo 3
- Age of Conan
How long was Penny unknowingly married to her ex-boyfriend Zack?
- One year
- Three years
- Five years
Leonard links Penny’s rage to a Marvel character, which character is that?
Answers
- Omaha, Nebraska
- The Recombination Hypothesis
- A Horse
- Kurt
- Several baskets of bath products
- A Painting
- At her Halloween party
- Selling Meth
- A Receptionist
- Age of Conan
- Three Years
- The Hulk
