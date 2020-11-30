Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Take This 'TBBT' Quiz And Test How Well You Know 'Penny'

Kaley Cuoco's Penny was one of the beloved characters from the show The Big Bang Theory. The character was quirky and delivered a number of memorable moments. Today, on Kaley Cuoco's birthday, here is a short trivia quiz for one to test their knowledge about the character Penny from the show. The quiz is based strictly on the portrayal of Kaley Cuoco's Penny and not the actor herself.

Kaley Cuoco's Birthday: Take this TBBT quiz and test how strong you know Kaley's 'Penny'

Where is Penny originally from?

Omaha, Nebraska

Nebraska City

Nebraska Kearney

What is the name of the episode in season five where Penny and Leonard get back together?

The Recombination Hypothesis

The Gorilla Dissolution

The Conjugal Conjecture

What did Penny steal from high school when she was drunk?

A car

A horse

The team mascot

What is the name of Penny's boyfriend she breaks up with before moving into apartment 4B?

Kurt

Zack

David

When Penny gives Sheldon a napkin signed by Leonard Nimoy for Christmas, what does he give her in return?

Several bouquets of flowers

Several boxes of chocolates

Several baskets of bath products

What does Amy give Penny in season five that she tries and fails to get rid of?

A personalized jumper

A painting

A bracelet

Where did Penny have her first kiss with Leonard which she later can't remember?

At the comic store

At his birthday party

At her Halloween party

What did Penny's brother go to prison for?

Breaking and entering

Selling meth

Selling stolen goods

Which of these jobs Penny did not have?

A waitress

A pharmaceutical sales rep

A receptionist

What game does Penny become addicted to in The Big Bang Theory’s second season?

Dungeons and Dragons

Halo 3

Age of Conan

How long was Penny unknowingly married to her ex-boyfriend Zack?

One year

Three years

Five years

Leonard links Penny’s rage to a Marvel character, which character is that?

The Hulk

Wolverine

Rage

Answers

Omaha, Nebraska

The Recombination Hypothesis

A Horse

Kurt

Several baskets of bath products

A Painting

At her Halloween party

Selling Meth

A Receptionist

Age of Conan

Three Years

The Hulk

