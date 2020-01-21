'World War Z' Could Get A Sequel In Near Future, Say Producers

Producers of critically acclaimed film World War Z, Dede Gardener and Jeremy Kleiner said that a sequel to the hit zombie film could be a possibility in the near future. The movie starred Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations official given the task to find a way to stop a zombie pandemic. According to reports, Paramount pictures took the decision to shelve the plans of making a sequel which was to be helmed by David Fincher. World War Z went on to become the highest-grossing zombie genre movie of all time and bagged more than $500 million at the worldwide box office.

Marc Forster helmed World War Z is a 2013 zombie action horror film based on a 2006 novel by the same name authored by Max Brooks. The screenplay of the film is written by Drew Goddard, Damon Lindelof and Matthew Michael Carnahan. The film's supporting cast includes actors such as Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, David Andrews, Ludi Boeken, James Badge Dale, Daniella Kertesz and Mireille Enos. Brad Pitt's production house Plan B bought the film rights in the year 2007. Originally set for a December 2012 theatrical release, the production of the movie experienced some problems and the movie finally premiered on June 3, 2013, at the 35th Moscow International Film Festival.

The movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures. The story was written by J. Michael Straczynski, Matthew Michael and Carnahan. Music of the film was composed by Marco Beltrami and cinematography was done by Ben Seresin. The film was backed production companies such as Plan B Entertainment, GK Films, Skydance Productions and Hemisphere Media Capital.

Sci-fi movies that fans wish would get a sequel

The Martian

Matt Damon starrer The Martian was a huge success in 2015 and was praised immensely for his performance. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie won many accolades and praises from critics as well as fans. The Martian’s story revolves around Mark Watney when he is stranded on the red planet after his crew abandons him presuming him to be dead. The limited supply of food and lack of information pose a terrible threat to the astronaut. This film was loved by fans and even earned a 90 per cent score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. Fans have wished for a sequel of the film, either following the life of the character after the events of the film or with a whole new protagonist.

Interstellar

The Christopher Nolan directed film Interstellar was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the director. The film is known for its unique screenplay and storytelling which Nolan brought forth beautifully, according to critics. Fans of the 2014 film have been vocal on several occasions about the possibility of a sequel for the film. The movie even won accolades for its visual effects.

